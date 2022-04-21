Bowling Centers Market Size to Grow by USD 2.95 billion | Transformation of Bowling Centers into Family Entertainment Centers to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The transformation of bowling centers into family entertainment centers is one of the drivers of the market. Family entertainment centers feature various attractions, such as mini bowling, laser tag, go-carts, arcade games, bumper cars, and video games. To increase the average footfall in bowling centers, major vendors such as Bowlero, ROUND ONE, Bowl America, and Lucky Strike Entertainment have ventured into the concept of family entertainment centers. Such centers facilitate different revenue generators in the same location.

Market Segmentation

The bowling centers market report is segmented by service (bowling and amusement and food and beverages) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for bowling centers in North America.

By service, the bowling and amusement segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Increasing market expansion activities by established players and the transformation of traditional bowling centers to family entertainment centers are driving the growth of the market segment.

Some Companies Mentioned

AK Microsystems International Pty. Ltd.



Bowlero Corp.



De Zoete Inval BV



Hollywood Bowl Group plc



Lucky Strike Entertainment LLC



Red Rock Resorts Inc.



REVS Bowling & Entertainment Co.



Round1 Entertainment Inc.



Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.



South Point Hotel and Casino



Strikes and Spares



Switch Bowling



Ten Entertainment Group plc



Tenterfield Bowling Club & Motor Inn



The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company LLC



Tsogo Sun



Twelve Strike

Bowling Centers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AK Microsystems International Pty. Ltd., Bowlero Corp., De Zoete Inval BV, Hollywood Bowl Group plc , Lucky Strike Entertainment LLC, Nelson Bay Bowling & Recreation Club, Red Rock Resorts Inc., REVS Bowling & Entertainment Co., Round1 Entertainment Inc., Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., South Point Hotel and Casino, Strikes and Spares, Switch Bowling, Ten Entertainment Group plc, Tenterfield Bowling Club & Motor Inn, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company LLC , Tsogo Sun, and Twelve Strike Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Service

5.3 Bowling and amusement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Bowling and amusement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Bowling and amusement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Bowling and amusement - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Bowling and amusement - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Service ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bowlero Corp.

Exhibit 89: Bowlero Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Bowlero Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Bowlero Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Bowlero Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Bowlero Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 De Zoete Inval BV

Exhibit 94: De Zoete Inval BV - Overview



Exhibit 95: De Zoete Inval BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: De Zoete Inval BV - Key offerings

10.5 Hollywood Bowl Group plc

Exhibit 97: Hollywood Bowl Group plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: Hollywood Bowl Group plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Hollywood Bowl Group plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Hollywood Bowl Group plc - Segment focus

10.6 Lucky Strike Entertainment LLC

Exhibit 101: Lucky Strike Entertainment LLC - Overview



Exhibit 102: Lucky Strike Entertainment LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Lucky Strike Entertainment LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Nelson Bay Bowling Recreation Club

Exhibit 104: Nelson Bay Bowling Recreation Club - Overview



Exhibit 105: Nelson Bay Bowling Recreation Club - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Nelson Bay Bowling Recreation Club - Key offerings

10.8 Red Rock Resorts Inc.

Exhibit 107: Red Rock Resorts Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Red Rock Resorts Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Red Rock Resorts Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Red Rock Resorts Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 REVS Bowling Entertainment Co.

Exhibit 111: REVS Bowling Entertainment Co. - Overview



Exhibit 112: REVS Bowling Entertainment Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: REVS Bowling Entertainment Co. - Key offerings

10.10 Round1 Entertainment Inc.

Exhibit 114: Round1 Entertainment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Round1 Entertainment Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Round1 Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Ten Entertainment Group plc

Exhibit 117: Ten Entertainment Group plc - Overview



Exhibit 118: Ten Entertainment Group plc - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Ten Entertainment Group plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Ten Entertainment Group plc - Segment focus

10.12 The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company LLC

Exhibit 121: The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company LLC - Overview



Exhibit 122: The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

