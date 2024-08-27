Bowlus Launches Endless Highways® 95th Anniversary Edition

OXNARD, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowlus , the world leader in performance luxury recreational vehicles, is thrilled to release the 95th Anniversary Edition of the new Endless Highways Series.

Bowlus Endless Highways® 95th Anniversary Edition

"The Endless Highways 95th Anniversary Edition celebrates the incredible history of the Bowlus brand - both modern and vintage - including the first riveted aluminum RV. Commemorating Hawley Bowlus' vision of aerodynamic land travel is very special and close to our hearts. The Bowlus brand continues to ignite the spirit of adventure and deliver on our promise of being the ultimate in luxury land travel," says CEO Geneva Long.

The Endless Highways 95th Anniversary Edition is limited to 25 exquisite RVs. It includes the following packages & options: Adventure Package, Luxe Package, Off-Grid Power Package II, and the stunning Bowlus screen door. The Bowlus screen door takes over 100 hours to build - almost double the time spent manufacturing an entire traditional RV - and is available exclusively on the 95th Anniversary Edition. Each 95th Anniversary Edition is badged, numbered, and signed by Long.

The Endless Highways 95th Anniversary Edition is available in two special interior decor packages called "Falcon" and "Osprey." Falcon features a beautiful walnut and holly marine floor with mahogany seating. Osprey is a gorgeous oak and ivory marine flooring with cream seating—both color stories nod to Bowlus, one of the founding fathers of flight aerodynamics, who was inspired by birds that soar. The 95th Anniversary Edition starts at $235,000 after tax credits.*

The Endless Highways, first in production from 2016 - 2021, reframed lightweight luxury land travel upon its launch. The return of the Bowlus Endless Highways continues that legacy and can be optioned to suit every RVers needs. It has Bowlus' most luxurious floor plan featuring elegant finishes, a large separate bedroom with convertible twins and king bed, a luxury ensuite bathroom, and a roomy living room and kitchen. For 2025, Bowlus is pleased to widen the size of the twin beds. The Endless Highways captures the bold new codes of luxury adventure and use cases established by Bowlus owners.

All Endless Highways can power all appliances, including the air-conditioning, uninterrupted off-grid thanks to the top-tier Bowlus Power Management System and optional AeroSolar™ technology. Bowlus builds the most aerodynamic RVs, and the Endless Highways is extraordinarily light at only 4,000 lbs. It enables the most extensive EV towing range and fuel efficiency of any full-size RV while easily traversing the country's most dramatic and remote campsites. It is available in the Onyx color story. Should owners option with the Luxe Package - the color story is River Rock. The base Endless Highways starts at $173,000 after tax credits.*

Options & packages include:

Off-Grid Power Packages - up to 17,000 Wh of LiFePO4 batteries and AeroSolar®.

Adventure Package - three-inch lift kit, all-terrain tires that facilitate off-road access, and a cargo lashing system.

AeroMove® - makes the Bowlus self-propelled, self-powered, and remote-controlled. AeroMove® handles steep slopes, 360 degrees turns, and can maneuver into campsites, driveways, and parallel parking spaces.

Luxe Package - skylights, all-wood interior, upgraded plush seating and flooring reflecting the informal elegance of coastal California where all Bowlus are produced, water purification, HEPA filters, heated floors, continuous hot water, backup camera, Starlink capabilities, tablet mounts, and an indoor/outdoor table and more.

Smart Television.

Convection Oven Kitchen.

Convection Oven Kitchen.

Customers can order their Endless Highways at www.bowlus.com exclusively through Bowlus of California, home to all things Bowlus and California coastal luxury.

For press inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Bowlus

Bowlus has the most iconic story in the RV industry as the original riveted aluminum travel trailer. Bowlus is California's first ultra-luxury RV maker manufacturing electric RVs at its production facility in Oxnard, CA. 2025 marks Bowlus' 95th anniversary. In 1930, Hawley Bowlus began designing and manufacturing trailers to support the emerging sailplane industry. In 1933, he developed the first aerodynamic canvas-covered travel trailer. Then, in 1934, Bowlus designed and produced the first riveted aluminum RV, which inspired all others. Bowlus travel trailers featured luxurious finishes and found homes with Hollywood and business elite, including Clark Gable and Carol Lombard. The original Bowlus RVs were so revolutionary that copycats followed with limited success, like the 1936 Airstream Clipper.

Bowlus's legacy would have resided in the history books and in the hands of collectors had it not been for the vision—over a decade ago—of the ownership group led by Geneva Long. Long's family personally restored a 1935 Bowlus, taking it on a cross-country trip in 2011.

Bowlus is entirely privately owned and has grown organically. For more information, visit: https://bowlus.com/

*The availability and amount of the tax credit associated with the purchase of your Bowlus is subject to certain criteria and eligibility requirements. You should consult your tax and accounting advisors regarding whether a tax credit is available in your circumstance. Bowlus does not provide tax, legal, or accounting advice. See Customer Tax Credit Information for more details.

