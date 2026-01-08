Bowlus Unveils the 2026 Endless Highways® Frontier Edition

Luxury and performance meet the untamed American frontier.

OXNARD, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowlus, the world leader in performance luxury RVs, proudly introduces the 2026 Endless Highways Frontier Edition, a limited-production model that celebrates the enduring spirit of freedom, adventure, and craftsmanship that defines the Bowlus brand.

Bowlus Endless Highways Frontier Edition

True to its lineage, the Frontier Edition carries forward a legacy born on a California ranch, where the very first Bowlus was crafted by hand nearly a century ago. Hawley Bowlus built his early designs surrounded by open fields and wide skies, shaping each rivet and curve with the same pioneering spirit that defined early aviation. Today, that spirit endures, refined and ready for the next frontier of luxury land travel.

"The Frontier Edition represents a bold evolution of our Endless Highways series," said Geneva Long, CEO of Bowlus. She continues, "It's a celebration of how Americans define luxury through freedom, performance, and connection to the open spaces we crave. We've paired our highest-performing off-grid systems with a design inspired by the beauty and resilience of the modern frontier."

The Frontier Edition pays homage to the ranching traditions and wide-open landscapes that have long symbolized American freedom. Every curve, surface, and material honors Bowlus' heritage, born of aviation and perfected for the modern trail. Like the explorers who first charted the West, the Bowlus Frontier Edition empowers travelers to roam without boundaries. It is quietly luxurious and wildly capable.

"From the soft glow of dawn sweeping across an open pasture to the last ember of a desert sunset, the Frontier Edition was created for those who feel most alive between horizons," says Long. She continues, "It's where the hum of wind replaces the noise of the world, where craftsmanship and courage meet in a single line of polished rivets. The Bowlus Frontier Edition doesn't just take you places, it reminds you why you go."

Unmatched Performance & Capability

Every Bowlus Frontier Edition is fully loaded with the brand's most advanced systems and craftsmanship:

Adventure Package - 3" lift, all-terrain tires, spare tire mount, and interior lashing system for off-pavement confidence.

Off-Grid Power Package II - 400W AeroSolar® and a massive 19 kWh battery, Bowlus' largest ever, allowing indefinite time of off-grid travel.

Luxe Package - Wood interior, exterior mirror polish and ceramic coating, two-stage water filtration, HEPA air filter, continuous hot water, heated floors, and two large skylights with integrated blinds.

Maneuvering Package - Bowlus-branded bumper and backup camera for effortless handling.

Each feature exemplifies Bowlus' obsession with engineering precision and comfort. Bowlus delivers the quietest, most aerodynamic, and efficient RV in the world.

Frontier-Exclusive Craftsmanship

The Frontier Edition pushes artistry even further with handcrafted design elements that evoke the rugged sophistication of the West:

Two-tone wood interiors, specialty wood tables, custom headboards, drawer handles, limited-edition badging, and an integrated safe.

Bowlus screen door with integrated front shade - requiring over 100 hours of dedicated build time.

Outdoor shower for a true connection to the elements.

The Frontier is a fully self-contained retreat, equally suited to remote landscapes or private estates.

Available in two color stories: Dusk and Dawn.

Optional Packages for Elevated Living

Frontier Edition owners can further personalize their RV with an array of luxury options:

AeroMove®, Smart Television, Integrated Starlink, and the Epicurean Package - which includes: 3-in-1 Convection Oven, Convection Microwave, Air Fryer, Drawer Fridge, Spice Rack, and additional galley storage.

About Bowlus

Bowlus is the most iconic story in the RV industry as the original riveted-aluminum travel trailer. Bowlus is America's first ultra-luxury RV maker, manufacturing electric RVs at its production facility in Oxnard, CA. In 1930, Hawley Bowlus began designing and manufacturing trailers to support the emerging sailplane industry. In 1933, he developed the first aerodynamic canvas-covered travel trailer. Then, in 1934, Bowlus designed and produced the first riveted-aluminum RV, which inspired all others. Bowlus travel trailers featured luxurious finishes and found homes with Hollywood and business elite, including Clark Gable and Carol Lombard. The original Bowlus RVs were so revolutionary that copycats followed. Bowlus continues to be the world leader in performance luxury RVs. Customers can order their Bowlus at www.bowlus.com exclusively through Bowlus of California, located in Santa Barbara, Calif., home to all things Bowlus and California coastal luxury.

Bowlus's legacy would have resided in the history books and in the hands of collectors had it not been for the vision, over a decade ago, of the ownership group led by Geneva Long. Long's family personally restored a 1935 Bowlus and took it on a cross-country trip. For more information, visit: https://bowlus.com/

