Bowtie Bar: A New Times Square Cocktail Destination

Renaissance Hotel Unveils New Cocktail Lounge with Elevated Cocktails and Stunning Cityscapes

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowtie Bar, located inside the Renaissance Hotel Times Square, is thrilled to announce its grand opening, a sophisticated yet approachable cocktail lounge set to redefine the nightlife scene in the heart of New York City. Officially opening on November 15, 2025, Bowtie Bar invites guests to sip craft cocktails while soaking in panoramic, wraparound views of the iconic Times Square through floor-to-ceiling windows, offering a vibrant backdrop for elevated drinks, picture-perfect moments, and unforgettable celebrations.

Located at 2 Times Square, New York, NY, Bowtie Bar is designed as a standalone destination where polished sophistication meets playful spirit. Whether you're a Broadway buff, a local New Yorker, or a visitor looking to take in the city's electric energy, this lounge sets the stage for pre- or post-show drinks, after-work gatherings, and special occasions.

Inspired by the magic of Broadway, Bowtie Bar's experience is a true showstopper. The cocktail menu titled "The Cast List"—features expertly crafted drinks that blend classic techniques with modern flair. Complementing the drinks are light bites called "Curtain Raisers" and a dessert menu named "Grand Finale," rounding out the experience with a delicious encore.

Cocktail Highlights from "The Cast List":

SAVORY CONFIDENTIAL — A Tequila Ocho Reposado Negroni variation with earthy, bittersweet, and slightly nutty notes. A refined nod to the classics, this cocktail takes center stage with elegance.

HOT TICKET — A vibrant Corazón Blanco Tequila margarita riff layered with passion fruit and habanero. Expect sweet heat with a citrusy kick, perfect for those craving a little drama.

BACKSTAGE EMBER — Vida Mezcal, ancho chili, sumac, and pomegranate combine for a smoky, tangy, and spiced cocktail that delivers a fiery edge worthy of a standing ovation.

Light Bite Highlights the "Curtain Raisers":

THE STANDING OVATION CAESAR - Crisp romaine, Parmesan, and classic Caesar dressing, a timeless favorite.

THE BOWTIE SMOKED HOT DOG - Hot Dog served with classic crispy fries—a playful twist on a comfort classic.

TIMES SQUARE TOWER OF TENDERS AND TROPICS — A star-studded combo featuring crispy chicken tenders and coconut shrimp.

"We created Bowtie Bar as a space where New Yorkers and visitors can connect, celebrate, and capture unforgettable moments with the city's most iconic backdrop," said Wilson Bravo, General Manager. "Every element—from the panoramic views to the curated cocktail menu and design—is crafted to make every guest feel part of the vibrant energy that defines Times Square."

Kellie Sirna of Studio 11 Design led the creative team responsible for the interiors. With inspiration from the surrounding Art Deco theaters, the Bowtie Bar encapsulates the elegance, glamour, and theatricality of the neighborhood. The illuminated billboards of Times Square are the ever-present backdrop for the calm, sophisticated and timeless design. A refined mix of materials - muted, colored glass; polished metals, rich fabrics, mixed with colorful stone and plaster - creates an aesthetic that feels distinctly New York and elevated. The design invites locals and visiting guests to engage with the city beyond the windows through layered details, curated artwork, and textured finishes that echo the vibrancy of the surrounding streetscape.

Cobi Levy of Prince Street Hospitality, is the creative leader for the food & beverage programming; producing a cohesive and elevated vision to the overall design.

With wraparound windows framing the buzzing city streets, Bowtie Bar transforms with the mood of the day offering an intimate yet lively setting that appeals equally to locals seeking a refined venue and visitors chasing unforgettable, photogenic moments. Bowtie Bar will be open nightly. For reservations, events, and more information, visit bowtie-bar.com and follow @bowtiebarnyc on Instagram.

