Bowtie Engineering Appoints New VP of Operations

ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowtie Engineering (Bowtie), a national integrated facility maintenance, managed services & consulting firm, announced today that the Atlanta-based company welcomed aboard Dustin Martin as Vice President of Operations to further develop their technical footprint nationally. Dustin is no stranger to the facility maintenance & consulting business, having a proven track record for success in leading complex operations, processes and fiscal accounting for both high-growth startups and global multi-national corporations.

Bowtie works globally with enterprise organizations to support building loss prevention through a suite of integrated services including, HVAC Maintenance, UPS Maintenance, Generator Maintenance, Electrical Power Studies, Electrical Maintenance & Testing, Electrical Safety Programs, and Risk Mitigation. "As part of our portfolio, our client's equipment in partnership with our tools drive increased operational performance while solving the complex PPE puzzle to meet industry safety," said John Welch, Bowtie Engineering CEO. "Now with more resources in the organization, we will further accelerate and build upon our footprint to serve in all MEP areas of North America."

Dustin will head up the Dallas, TX, office for HVAC Facilities Maintenance (FM) and continuously reduce risk to workers, while improving building reliability at competitive pricing. Dustin, comments, "I am excited to be on the front lines, helping C-Level Leaders think differently with Bowtie Engineering by solving the MEP puzzle."

"This approach exceeds industry standards for reliability while having attention on our American workers," says Dustin.

John Welch, CEO, said, "Dustin's experience in lean process tools and managing clients' expectations are key to Bowtie's brand. We view his appointment as a sign of our commitment to continuously improving the reliability, safety and customer experience."

For more information, contact: 866-730-6620, [email protected].

About Bowtie Engineering

Bowtie Engineering is a solutions-based national provider of integrated facility maintenance, managed services and consulting. Our firm is rooted in safety, compliance and domain expertise with our origins as the leading national provider of arch flash studies and complex electrical engineering services. The firm today has evolved and expanded to include an integrated suite of services including HVAC, UPS, and Generator Maintenance. Our systems approach to facility management is supported by a leading team of engineers and technicians all trained and certified in OSHA and NFPA regulations/standards. Bowtie is based in Atlanta, GA.

Related Files

Dustin Martin press release v2.pdf

Related Images

bowtie-engineering.jpg

Bowtie Engineering

Logo

SOURCE Bowtie Engineering