Bowtie Engineering Names Mariah Lindsey as VP of Business Development

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowtie Engineering, (Bowtie) an electrical engineering/managed services consulting firm, announced today that Mariah Lindsey has been hired as the Atlanta-based firm's Vice President of Business Development.

Lindsey has over 20 years of business experience, including consulting engagements with AT&T and Stringer Literary Services. Most recently she was Commercial Account Manager for BMS CAT and before that was Director of Institutional Advancement for Gwinnett Technical College. Lindsey also taught at Georgia State University and Chattahoochee Technical College and owned her own interior design business for a number of years.

She graduated from Georgia State University with a B.A. degree, has an M.S. from Grand Canyon University, and is a Ph.D. candidate in industrial/organizational psychology at Grand Canyon University.

At Bowtie, Lindsey will be tasked with expanding opportunities among Bowtie's global client list. According to Bowtie's CEO John Welch, Lindsey will focus on the firm's core services: Electrical power studies, electrical maintenance, electrical safety programs and electrical risk mitigation.

Welch describes Lindsey as a well credentialed leader, with award winning achievement and a consistent record of results in account management, sales/marketing initiatives and revenue generation. "With her on Bowtie's management team, we can focus better on our client's electrical services needs and on expanding Bowtie's brand influence in North America and other parts of the world," said Welch.

Using her project management skills and health care connections, Lindsey will market the firm's services initially to Facilities Maintenance (FM) industry marketing the firm services. Among the Engineering/Managed Services Lindsey will promote is Bowtie PPE, which includes arc rated flash suites, shock rated rubber gloves, fan and light hoods, insulated tools, arc rated hooded jackets, jackets and bibs, coveralls, and long fire-resistant coats. "Having the correct PPE and tools is critical today because of OSHA's ever-increasing fines against companies for electrical accidents," said Welch.

"Adding Lindsey to our management the shows Bowtie's commitment to reducing electrical risk in the workplace and to improving our assertiveness in the market," he said.

About Bowtie Engineering

Bowtie Engineering is a solutions-based systems engineering/integrated consulting firm that specializes in electrical safety. The company, staffed by engineers and technicians trained in OSHA regulations and NFPA standards, is headquartered in metro Atlanta. For more information, contact 228971@email4pr.com or contact Diane Bates, 678.438.3674.

SOURCE Bowtie Engineering

Related Links

http://www.bowtie8.com/

