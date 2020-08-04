BOX Bioscience Announces Launch of Safe, Clean, and Effective Disinfectant Solutions to Confidently Reopen

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 infections reach unprecedented levels, there remain serious risks of reopening schools, businesses and communities. BOX Bioscience, a distributor and manufacturer of FDA and EPA approved cleaning solutions and disinfectants, is determined to help them re-open safely, quickly and confidently this fall.

As a father of school aged children ranging from elementary to college, BOX's founder Ryan Cowell is and has been focused on providing essential solutions aimed at getting kids back to school safely…including his own. "There has never been a more crucial time to PREPARE, PROTECT, and PREVENT your surroundings from the dangers of viruses and infectious diseases," he said.

The high demand for disinfectant wipes has resulted in critical shortages that will continue for the foreseeable future, as the U.S. battles COVID-19. To meet this demand, BOX Bioscience now offers Wipers perfect for to sanitize school buses, classrooms, high touch areas and more.

Products have received the most up-to-date approvals for killing COVID-19, based on its effectiveness against viruses similar to the SARS-CoV-2 on hard, nonporous surfaces, and can be applied with foggers and misters.

BOX Bioscience cleaning products use HOCl Disinfectant, which offers the highest level of decontamination and is more than 99.999 percent effective in eliminating coronaviruses similar to COVID-19. The active ingredient, Hypochlorous acid (HOCl), is derived from naturally-occurring salt minerals and water and is 100x MORE POWERFUL than bleach as well as most conventional or industrial cleaning products. Unlike bleach or toxic cleaning chemicals, the solution is safe on or around adults, children, pets, plants, and food.

Products work in classrooms, hallways, gyms, auditoriums, school buses, dormitories, lecture halls, office buildings, community centers, restaurants, gyms, retirement homes, and more.

The company's clients include school districts, daycares, hospitals, dentists, clinics, restaurants, public transportation services (i.e. bus, train, and taxi) hotel/motel, gyms, and assisted living facilities.

BOX Bioscience is based in Charleston, SC, and distributes products through its manufacturing and distribution center in Raleigh, NC. Contact and online ordering information for BOX Wipes and other products are currently available at www.boxbioscience.com and email [email protected] .

