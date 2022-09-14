Stage Fright Media proudly presents Box of Rain, a documentary film about the unique community of fans who followed the Grateful Dead: Deadheads.

VALLEJO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As of August 22, 2022, Box of Rain is now available on Amazon Prime.

Box of Rain is a documentary film – not about the Grateful Dead, but about the fans that followed them, Deadheads – told from the perspective of the director, who found safety among these colorful nomads at a very dark point in her life.

Box of Rain – Award-Winning Grateful Dead Fan Documentary Now Available on Prime Video!

Box of Rain weaves together inspiring and relatable stories of individuals who found acceptance and community within the family of Grateful Dead fans known as Deadheads. Told through interviews, archival footage and images, this documentary is an exploration of the Deadhead family, past and present, and the qualities that make it unique. We follow Lonnie as she reconnects with the women she traveled with in her youth, and makes new friends along the way. Through wide ranging interviews, she seeks to dispel the common stereotypes about Deadheads and document the beauty of the community. We learn how the Grateful Dead touched the lives of so many people, the healing they found through the music, and the memories they cherish most.

" Box of Rain" provides an affectionate, thoughtful view of the world Grateful Dead fans made. ~Nicholas G. Meriwether, SF Gate

The film's unique collection of interviews include:

Peter Conners , Author of Cornell '77 and Growing Up Dead

, Author of '77 and Growing Up Dead Reverend Joellen Talley , Wicca Minister, Deadhead

, Wicca Minister, Deadhead Jim LeBrecht , filmmaker, sound designer, and disability rights activist

Few fandoms that I've ever seen have appeared as generous and kind as Deadheads. That's part of their reputation but Box of Rain puts that generosity at the forefront as we meet Deadheads who helped each other along the way, nurtured each other with kindness, and communed with each other in a safe and welcoming environment. ~Sean Patrick, The Beat

BOX OF RAIN was directed and produced by Lonnie Frazier. The film has a running time of 78 minutes and will not be rated by the MPAA.

For more information about Box or Rain, go to https://boxofrainfilm.com

Contact information:

Lonnie Frazier, Director/Producer

Stage Fright Media

925-338-9116

[email protected]

About Stage Fright Media

Stage Fright Media was founded by dreamers who strive to support artists as they share their stories with the world. From award winning documentary films to independent novels and music. Whatever the medium, we believe every story deserves to find its audience.

PRESS CONTACT

Lonnie Frazier

925-338-9116

https://boxofrainfilm.com

SOURCE Stage Fright Media