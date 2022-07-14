Box Office Market to grow at a CAGR of 21.78% by 2025, Rising Popularity of the Box Office is a Major Trend Fueling the Market - Technavio

Box Office Market: Market Dynamics

Driver: An increase in the number of movie screens is the major driver influencing the box office market growth. The availability of movies from different geographic regions, languages, and genres, along with rising disposable incomes, are attracting people to movie theaters. It is particularly evident in the emerging markets of developing countries. With consumers willing to spend more on entertainment, investments in establishing new digital movie theaters that provide an exceptional movie experience have gone up

Challenges: The growing threat of piracy is a major hindrance to the box office market growth. Pirated versions of most of the movies are available either on the Internet or in the form of DVDs at a nominal price. Piracy drastically affects the revenue of the global box office market, as it reduces the profit margin for distributors.

Box Office Market: Geography Landscape

47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. China , Japan , and India are the key markets for the box office market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.

The success of movies due to the increasing use of animation will facilitate the box office market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Box Office Market: Genre Landscape

The box office market share growth in the action and adventure segmen t will be significant for revenue generation.

t will be significant for revenue generation. The action and adventure movie segment typically takes the audience to some extra magnified aspect of life that has not yet or has never been discovered. These action and adventure movies are resilient.

Also, during the period of the global COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with cinema halls closed and the release of films being postponed, the action and adventure genre found ways to survive in different ways, often evolving in the realm of VOD and over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms hence increasing their demand.

Box Office Market: Vendor Assessment

The box office market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Amblin Partners

AMC Networks Inc.

AT and T Inc.

Comcast Corp.

Lantern Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

MGM Resorts International

Sony Corp.

ViacomCBS Inc.

Walt Disney Co.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Box Office Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.78% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 21.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.53 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amblin Partners, AMC Networks Inc., AT and T Inc., Comcast Corp., Lantern Entertainment, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., MGM Resorts International, Sony Corp., ViacomCBS Inc., and Walt Disney Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Movies & Entertainment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Genre

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Genre - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Genre

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Genre

5.3 Action and adventure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Action and adventure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Action and adventure - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Comedy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Comedy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Comedy - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Animation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Animation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Animation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Genre

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Genre

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amblin Partners

10.4 AMC Networks Inc.

Exhibit 50: AMC Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: AMC Networks Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: AMC Networks Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: AMC Networks Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 AT and T Inc.

Exhibit 54: AT and T Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: AT and T Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Comcast Corp.

Exhibit 58: Comcast Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Comcast Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Comcast Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 61: Comcast Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Comcast Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Lantern Entertainment

Exhibit 63: Lantern Entertainment - Overview



Exhibit 64: Lantern Entertainment - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Lantern Entertainment – Key news



Exhibit 66: Lantern Entertainment - Key offerings

10.8 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Exhibit 67: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 MGM Resorts International

Exhibit 71: MGM Resorts International - Overview



Exhibit 72: MGM Resorts International - Business segments



Exhibit 73: MGM Resorts International - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: MGM Resorts International - Segment focus

10.10 Sony Corp.

Exhibit 75: Sony Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Sony Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Sony Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 78: Sony Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Sony Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 ViacomCBS Inc.

Exhibit 80: ViacomCBS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 81: ViacomCBS Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: ViacomCBS Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: ViacomCBS Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Walt Disney Co.

Exhibit 84: Walt Disney Co. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Walt Disney Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology



Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

About Us

