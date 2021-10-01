BOX Pure Air Continues Relationship With Camp Happy Days to Help Protect Families While in a Time of Need

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BOX Pure Air is pleased to announce an update in our relationship with local non-profit Camp Happy Days. A Certified HEPA Air Purification unit will be placed in the Family Lounge area of Camp Happy Days' new facility to protect children receiving cancer treatment, and their families, from COVID-19 and other airborne pathogens during their visit.

For the parents of kids with cancer, it can often feel as though the odds are stacked against them. With so many things to focus on, COVID-19 adds another cause for concern when it comes to their child's health. BOX Pure Air and Camp Happy Days are pleased to provide additional peace of mind.

"We are over the moon to be continuing our relationship with BOX Pure Air to help protect children and their families while they are in our new facility," says Cindy Hay Johnson, Executive Director at Camp Happy Days. "Our goal is to put parents' COVID-19 concerns at ease and give them one less thing to worry about."

Camp Happy Days will be moving to a new facility located at 933 Dupont Road in the fall of 2021. This will give them the additional space needed as they work to broaden their reach and assist more families each year. In addition to the Family Lounge, BOX Pure Air units will be distributed throughout their annual summer camp location as well, to ensure a safe clean air environment for the campers and staff.

"It was a no-brainer for us," says BOX Pure Air CEO Ryan Cowell, "We've had a great relationship with Camp Happy Days in the past and I can't imagine not being a part of their new facility and helping protect the parents and children who visit."

BOX Pure Air will also be supplying units directly to families Camp Happy Days supports. Their goal is to get units to the families of five children undergoing cancer treatment in the next two weeks. Ryan, BOX Pure Air CEO, stated "We want families with at-risk children to be able to bring home the same sense of assurance they have at Camp Happy Days."

About Camp Happy Days

Camp Happy Days' mission is to offer support and encouragement to children diagnosed with cancer and their families by providing cost-free year-round programs, special events and access to crisis resources. Learn more at www.camphappydays.org

About BOX Pure Air

Box Pure Air strives to provide the best products to help clean air through the deployment of high-efficiency air purification technologies. Learn more at www.boxpureair.com

