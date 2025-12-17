Boxabl Achieves Milestone Approval for 2-Bedroom Casita in California: Expanding Modular Housing Options to Meet Surging Demand for Larger ADUs

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxabl, a leader in innovative, factory-built modular housing solutions, today announced that its highly anticipated 2-bedroom Casita model was approved under California state building laws. Measuring 722 square feet, this new offering—crafted entirely in Boxabl's state-of-the-art Las Vegas facility—represents a significant evolution from the company's flagship 361 square-foot Studio Casita, and addresses the growing market need for more spacious, versatile living spaces while maintaining the speed, affordability, and sustainability that define Boxabl's products.

2-Bedroom Casita (PRNewsfoto/Boxabl)

The 2-Bedroom Casita builds on the Studio's success by doubling the living area to accommodate families, multigenerational households, or rental tenants seeking enhanced privacy and functionality. Features include two bedrooms, closets, a modern kitchen with energy-efficient appliances, a spacious living area, and Boxabl's signature foldable design for seamless transport and rapid on-site assembly—deployable in weeks, not months. Priced competitively, it aligns with Boxabl's mission to democratize high-quality housing.

"This approval marks a pivotal moment for Boxabl and California's housing industry," said Martin Costas, CFO of Boxabl. "Our original Studio Casita has been a game-changer for compact, efficient living, but we've heard loud and clear from homeowners, builders, and investors: the market demands more options for larger configurations. The 2-Bedroom Casita unlocks new revenue streams through premium rentals and empowers families to stay connected without compromising independence. Built in Las Vegas and now fully compliant with California's rigorous Title 24 energy standards and seismic requirements, it's engineered for scalability, sustainability, and resilience—ready to transform backyards statewide."

Why This Matters: Market Data Highlights the Urgency for Larger ADUs in California

California's housing shortage exceeds 1.2 million units, with ADUs emerging as a critical tool for adding inventory without sprawling development. The statewide ADU market, valued at over $7 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.19% through 2034, driven by urbanization, multigenerational living trends, and progressive zoning laws. In 2023, ADUs accounted for 20% of all new home construction in California—doubling from 2020—with 26,924 permits issued and 23,000 units completed, representing 32% of the national total. Projections for 2025 indicate a minimum 10% increase in new ADUs statewide, potentially adding 30,000+ units annually, particularly in high-cost metros like Los Angeles and the Bay Area where the Bay Area alone saw 2,761 new ADUs built in 2023, more than doubling 2020 figures.

Properties with ADUs command median appraised values 48% higher than those without ($1,064,000 vs. $715,000 in 2023), with annualized value growth of 9.34% from 2013-2023—far outpacing non-ADU homes. Nearly 49% of California homeowners are exploring ADUs for rental income or family accommodations, with 33% favoring modular designs like Boxabl's for their rapid deployment and 10-25% cost savings over traditional builds. While studios (under 500 sq ft) dominate at ~60% of builds for their affordability and minimal lot impact, larger units are gaining traction to match real-world needs. The average ADU size now spans 600-1,200 sq ft, with two-bedroom models (700-1,200 sq ft) ideal for families or roommates, representing a 29% rise in multigenerational demand. These configurations deliver higher rental yields—up to $3,000/month in California vs. $1,500 for studios—while appealing to 42% of buyers prioritizing flexible space for work or extended family.

Modular and prefabricated ADUs, like the new Casita, are accelerating this shift: the global modular construction market is expected to grow from $103.55 billion in 2024 to $162.42 billion by 2030 (CAGR 7.9%), with prefab demand up 40% YoY for ADU kits amid labor shortages and sustainability mandates. In 2025, prefab solutions are forecasted to capture 33.6% of multi-family residential revenue, offering 50% faster builds and 20-35% property value uplift. Over 65% of California municipalities now support ADUs via incentives, with ADUs comprising 20% of residential permits.

"With housing costs burdening 66.6 million U.S. households who are consequently unable to afford $250,000 homes—and California leading the crisis—larger modular ADUs like our 2-Bedroom Casita are not just innovative—they're essential," added Martin Costas. "We're poised to deliver thousands of units in the future, partnering with cities and lenders to scale production and slash timelines under the new pre-approval programs."

For more information on the 2-Bedroom Casita or to explore Boxabl's full portfolio, visit www.boxabl.com or contact [email protected].

About Boxabl

Boxabl Inc. is revolutionizing the housing industry with its patented, foldable modular homes built in a high-volume factory in Las Vegas, Nevada. Committed to affordability, sustainability, and speed, Boxabl's Casita line empowers homeowners, developers, and communities to create beautiful, resilient living spaces. Learn more at boxabl.com.

