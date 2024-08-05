BOXABL Announces Appointment of MARCUM LLP - Top-Ranked Accounting Firm

This strategic decision reflects BOXABL's commitment to enhancing its financial reporting and compliance processes in alignment with the highest standards of corporate governance and industry best practices. The appointment of MARCUM LLP, a nationally recognized and well-respected auditing firm, will provide BOXABL with access to a broader range of expertise and resources.

"Engaging MARCUM LLP marks a significant milestone in our Company's journey towards operational excellence and transparency," said Martin Costas, CFO of BOXABL. "Their extensive experience and reputation for integrity and thoroughness will be invaluable as we continue to grow."

MARCUM LLP brings to BOXABL a wealth of experience in auditing services, with a proven track record of delivering high-quality, independent audits for companies across various industries. BOXABL looks forward to working closely with Marcum LLP to uphold the highest standards of financial accuracy and transparency.

About BOXABL

BOXABL is a modular housing manufacturer, dedicated to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to our clients. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on sustainable growth, BOXABL continues to set the standard in the industry. For more information, visit https://www.boxabl.com/.

About MARCUM LLP

MARCUM LLP is a top-ranked national accounting firm, offering specialized services to publicly registered companies, with a reputation for expertise and delivering exceptional audit quality. For more information, visit https://www.marcumllp.com/.

SOURCE Boxabl