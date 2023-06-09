Boxabl Casita available for tours in Washington D.C. on the National Mall June 9th-11th, 2023

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hear Ye, Hear Ye, our Boxabl Casita is available for weekend tours on the National Mall in Washington, DC, in front of the Air and Space Museum.

Boxabl is showcasing its Casita at the Innovative Housing Showcase on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

"We are excited to showcase our Casita this weekend at our Nation's Capital," says co-founder Galiano Tiramani. We have worked hard to live up to our Welcome Home motto, and there is no better place to display our home than our Nation's residence.

The Innovative Housing Showcase is a three-day event featuring new building technologies and solutions that make housing more innovative, resilient, and affordable for American families. More than 20,000 people, including policymakers, housing industry representatives, media, and the public, are expected to attend.

Stop by, sit, chat, and stay awhile. Boxabl will have Boxabl representatives on-site to share the Boxabl story and show how we can work together to make affordable housing available to all. "We are proud to be a US-based company," says co-founder Galiano Tiramani. "I can think of no better place I'd rather be than right here in the USA."  The Boxabl Casita can be found by the Air and Space Museum and will be open for tours and meet and greets from June 9th to 11th from 9:00 AM- 6:00 PM.

