BOXABL Gains Approval in California. Aims to Help Housing Market with Innovative ADU Solutions

California, known for its challenging housing market, has increasingly turned to Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) as a solution to its housing crisis. According to 2023 statistics, "ADUs are included in the single-family category of housing and comprised 19.7 percent of the state's new housing, adding 22,802 units." BOXABL's entry into this market is timely and presents an opportunity to substantially increase the supply of innovative and cost effective homes.

BOXABL's Casita, a fully equipped home, ships folded and is designed to unfold into a fully functional dwelling in just a few hours. The design not only reduces construction time and costs but also minimizes environmental impact, making it an ideal solution for California's expanding housing needs.

"Getting approval to offer our BOXABL Casita in California is a pivotal step forward in our commitment to tackling the affordable housing crisis," said Galiano Tiramani, Co-Founder of BOXABL. With the approval secured, BOXABL is set to help transform the California housing landscape by providing a unique product that meets the requirements of the state's building codes. Each Casita is manufactured in BOXABL's state-of-the-art facility in Las Vegas, NV using durable, high-quality materials.

The BOXABL Casita offers 361 square foot living space that includes a full kitchen, bathroom, living area, and sleeping area. California residents can now look forward to an innovative and sustainable option for additional living space, whether it's for family, rental opportunities, or as an investment.

BOXABL is excited to be part of California's solution to housing flexibility and affordability and looks forward to helping more people find their perfect home.

