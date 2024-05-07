BOXABL Gains Approval in California. Aims to Help Housing Market with Innovative ADU Solutions

News provided by

Boxabl

May 07, 2024, 12:33 ET

LAS VEGAS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOXABL, the innovative housing/tech startup, is thrilled to announce that its revolutionary product, the Casita has received official approval for sale in the State of California. This milestone marks a significant achievement for BOXABL, aligning with the company's mission to provide affordable, accessible, and sustainable housing options nationwide.

California, known for its challenging housing market, has increasingly turned to Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) as a solution to its housing crisis. According to 2023 statistics, "ADUs are included in the single-family category of housing and comprised 19.7 percent of the state's new housing, adding 22,802 units." BOXABL's entry into this market is timely and presents an opportunity to substantially increase the supply of innovative and cost effective homes.

BOXABL's Casita, a fully equipped home, ships folded and is designed to unfold into a fully functional dwelling in just a few hours. The design not only reduces construction time and costs but also minimizes environmental impact, making it an ideal solution for California's expanding housing needs.

"Getting approval to offer our BOXABL Casita in California is a pivotal step forward in our commitment to tackling the affordable housing crisis," said Galiano Tiramani, Co-Founder of BOXABL. With the approval secured, BOXABL is set to help transform the California housing landscape by providing a unique product that meets the requirements of the state's building codes. Each Casita is manufactured in BOXABL's state-of-the-art facility in Las Vegas, NV using durable, high-quality materials.

The BOXABL Casita offers 361 square foot living space that includes a full kitchen, bathroom, living area, and sleeping area. California residents can now look forward to an innovative and sustainable option for additional living space, whether it's for family, rental opportunities, or as an investment.

BOXABL is excited to be part of California's solution to housing flexibility and affordability and looks forward to helping more people find their perfect home.

For more information about BOXABL and the Casita, please visit https://www.boxabl.com

SOURCE Boxabl

Also from this source

BOXABL generates $60 million in indications of interest from 15,000 investors for their upcoming crowdfund

BOXABL generates $60 million in indications of interest from 15,000 investors for their upcoming crowdfund

BOXABL is proud to announce significant progress in our Q1 2024 Update paired with the launch of our latest Factory Update Video #6. BOXABL is...
Boxabl Announces Factory Built Certification Approval for Arizona

Boxabl Announces Factory Built Certification Approval for Arizona

Boxabl has passed the required testing, and can now sell its Casitas/housing modules as factory-built homes in the State of Arizona. This is a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics