BOXABL Inc. Launches Expansion of Project Development Capabilities, Connecting Manufacturing and Real Estate Development

New capability allows BOXABL to bid directly on-site work and full-scale developments, passing savings to individual homeowners and large-scale customers alike

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL), an innovative technology company transforming the housing market with its modular building systems, today announced the expansion of its project development capabilities, enhancing the Company's ability to bring its manufactured buildings to its customers. As part of this effort, BOXABL has engaged licensed general contracting capability in California, the first step toward the Company bidding directly on its own site-development and installation projects.

Installing a BOXABL 2-Bedroom Casita.

Historically, BOXABL has manufactured its Casita units while third-party contractors — hired either by BOXABL or directly by the customer — handled some or all of the permitting, site preparation, foundation work, and final installation, with BOXABL overseeing the project rather than owning it outright. The new developer arm changes that model. BOXABL has hired its own general contractor, licensed in California, giving the Company full ownership of the entire project from factory to finished product rather than overseeing third parties. This builds upon BOXABL's previous turnkey option, in which BOXABL hired third-party contractors and oversaw their work. Under the new model, BOXABL now has full ownership of the entire project — contracting directly with its own general contractor rather than managing third parties on the customer's behalf.

"This new capacity allows BOXABL to lead the effort for real estate development, and not limit ourselves to just being a manufacturer," said Galiano Tiramani, BOXABL founder and co-CEO. "BOXABL is looking to expand into the market of home building by being able to contract directly with service providers that already exist and still deliver the high-quality product that we have in the past, but at even lower costs."

How the Developer Arm Works

The developer arm is designed to serve two categories of customers:

Individual customers: Homeowners purchasing a single Casita will have the option of a more streamlined, bundled path from permitting through final installation, reducing the number of parties they need to manage themselves.

Homeowners purchasing a single Casita will have the option of a more streamlined, bundled path from permitting through final installation, reducing the number of parties they need to manage themselves. Large-scale customers: Real estate developers, municipalities, and institutional buyers pursuing multi-unit or community-scale projects will be able to engage BOXABL directly as a full-service delivery partner — contracting with BOXABL for site evaluation, entitlement support, site work, and installation alongside the units themselves, or inviting BOXABL to bid on these scopes through a competitive RFP process. BOXABL expects to expand this in-house capability to other states as demand warrants, either by hiring additional general contractors licensed in those states or by having its existing general contractor(s) obtain licensing in new states.

Strategic Rationale

The Company said the shift is intended to:

Remove a layer of cost and coordination between BOXABL and the finished home

Offer more predictable, bundled pricing for site work and installation

Improve quality control and warranty alignment between the factory-built unit and the site work supporting it

Strengthen BOXABL's competitive position when bidding on larger commercial, municipal, and multi-unit developments

Learn More

Individual customers and large-scale developers, municipalities, and institutional buyers interested in BOXABL's expanded developer capabilities can learn more and get in touch at www.boxabl.com/developers.

About BOXABL

Since its inception in 2017, BOXABL has raised over $230 million from more than 50,000 investors. The North Las Vegas-based company is dedicated to transforming the housing industry through innovative technology and design, with a mission of making housing affordable at mass-production scale. BOXABL's flagship product, the Casita, is a 361-square-foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom and utilities that unfolds on-site in under an hour. The Company is also developing stackable and connectable modules designed to form townhomes, multifamily units, and larger single-family homes. BOXABL began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "BXBL" on July 20, 2026, following the completion of its business combination with FG Merger II Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "plan," "project," "will," "estimate," "intend," "expect," "believe," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding BOXABL's plans to expand its developer arm, its expectations concerning cost savings and pricing benefits to customers, its ability to pursue additional licensing and contracting relationships in new states, and its ability to compete for and deliver larger-scale development projects. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are provided for illustrative purposes only; they are not guarantees, assurances, or definitive statements of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions, many of which are beyond BOXABL's control. Statements reflecting BOXABL's beliefs and opinions are based on information available as of the date of this communication, and BOXABL has not necessarily conducted an exhaustive inquiry into all potentially relevant information. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. BOXABL undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Boxabl