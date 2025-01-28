BOXABL Launches $19,999 Baby Box: A Turnkey Home on Wheels

BOXABL Announces New Product: $19,999 Baby Box Post this

"At BOXABL, we're committed to creating innovative housing solutions that are both accessible and adaptable," said Galiano Tiramani, Founder. "The Baby Box is a testament to our mission of making quality living spaces available to everyone, whether they need a home, workspace, or temporary accommodation."

The Baby Box features a compact yet modern design, offering a fully functional living space built to RV code. It's easy to set up, with no foundation or special equipment required, and can seamlessly operate off-grid or connect with a standard hose and outlet. Its versatility makes it the perfect solution for a range of needs, including disaster relief, workforce accommodations, community projects, or simply providing extra space for personal use.

To see the Baby Box in action, click here to watch the official video showcasing its design and capabilities.

About BOXABL:

BOXABL is a housing technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the construction industry with innovative, high-quality, and affordable housing solutions. From the iconic Casita to the newly launched Baby Box, BOXABL continues to lead the way in redefining modern living.

