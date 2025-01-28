BOXABL Launches $19,999 Baby Box: A Turnkey Home on Wheels

News provided by

Boxabl

Jan 28, 2025, 15:30 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BOXABL is proud to announce the launch of the Baby Box, a groundbreaking portable living space designed to deliver affordability, flexibility, and functionality. With an introductory price of $19,999, the Baby Box offers unmatched value for a turnkey home. Pre-orders are now open on the BOXABL website, with deliveries expected to begin in late 2025.

"At BOXABL, we're committed to creating innovative housing solutions that are both accessible and adaptable," said Galiano Tiramani, Founder. "The Baby Box is a testament to our mission of making quality living spaces available to everyone, whether they need a home, workspace, or temporary accommodation."

The Baby Box features a compact yet modern design, offering a fully functional living space built to RV code. It's easy to set up, with no foundation or special equipment required, and can seamlessly operate off-grid or connect with a standard hose and outlet. Its versatility makes it the perfect solution for a range of needs, including disaster relief, workforce accommodations, community projects, or simply providing extra space for personal use.

To see the Baby Box in action, click here to watch the official video showcasing its design and capabilities.

About BOXABL:
BOXABL is a housing technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the construction industry with innovative, high-quality, and affordable housing solutions. From the iconic Casita to the newly launched Baby Box, BOXABL continues to lead the way in redefining modern living.

SOURCE Boxabl

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

BOXABL CASITA APPROVED TO BE SOLD IN NEVADA AND ALL OF CALIFORNIA

BOXABL CASITA APPROVED TO BE SOLD IN NEVADA AND ALL OF CALIFORNIA

BOXABL is thrilled to announce that its flagship product, the BOXABL Casita, has officially been approved under the Residential Building Code in the...
BOXABL Unveils Flagship Casita Model at UNLV, Showcasing an Affordable, Sustainable Housing Solution

BOXABL Unveils Flagship Casita Model at UNLV, Showcasing an Affordable, Sustainable Housing Solution

BOXABL, a leading innovator in factory-built housing, is excited to announce the upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremony for its flagship model, the Casita, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Home Improvement

Home Improvement

Retail

Retail

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics