Boxabl received commitments for $3.2+ million in new funding under the SEC's Regulation Crowdfunding, fully subscribing in 9 hours

News provided by

Boxabl

10 Oct, 2023, 12:57 ET

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued growth and expansion, Boxabl has received commitments for $3.2+ million in new funding under Reg CF, which is the maximum Boxabl was allowed to offer. "I am pleased that the public shares our vision and enthusiasm for building quality affordable homes," says Galiano Tiramani, co-founder of Boxabl.

Galiano Tiramani, Boxabl co-founder, added, "The fact that I can be a part of a product making such a positive impact makes all the hard work worth it".

Continue Reading

Boxabl's mission is to revolutionize the standard of housing construction and affordability with its innovative, technology-based solution to mass-produce homes through advanced manufacturing. What further differentiates Boxabl from traditional modular home builders is the ability to deliver homes in a compact design, no longer requiring the use of expensive and wide load permits. With the current list of over 170,000 people interested in our Casita, Boxabl is planning to continue its expansion in N. Las Vegas with the aim of building a fourth factory called "Boxzilla" factory.

Investors, https://stock.boxabl.com/
5345 E North Belt Road, North Las Vegas, NV  89115
www.Boxabl.com

SOURCE Boxabl

Also from this source

Martin Noe Costas Joins Boxabl as Chief Financial Officer

Martin Noe Costas Joins Boxabl as Chief Financial Officer

As part of its growth and expansion, Boxabl continues to attract exceptional executive talent. "I am pleased to welcome Martin Noe Costas as our...
Boxabl to present at the LD Micro Conference October 4th, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA.

Boxabl to present at the LD Micro Conference October 4th, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA.

Boxabl CEO and co-founder, Paolo Tiramani will be presenting the innovation of Boxabl at the LD Micro conference, considered to be the "Woodstock of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Financing Agreements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.