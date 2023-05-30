Boxabl to Showcase its Casita in Washington D.C. on the National Mall June 9 - 11th, 2023

Boxabl

30 May, 2023, 12:45 ET

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxabl is pleased to announce that it has been invited to showcase its Boxabl Casita at the U.S. Housing Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Innovative Housing Showcase on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The Innovative Housing Showcase is a three-day event featuring new building technologies and solutions that make housing more innovative, resilient, and affordable for American families. More than 20,000 people, including policymakers, housing industry representatives, media, and the public, are expected to attend.

"It is with deep appreciation and great excitement that Boxabl has been invited back to this prestigious event at our Nation's Capital," says CEO / founder Galiano Tiramani. "I can think of no better place to showcase our Casita than the seat of our Federal Government." This is a great opportunity to showcase our product to government officials in person while exhibiting how Boxabl can bring high-quality, well-designed, affordable homes to the masses.

The Boxabl Casita can be found next to the Air and Space Museum and is available for tours and meet and greets from June 9th to to11th the 9:00 AM- 6:00 PM

Boxabl's mission is to revolutionize the standard of housing construction and affordability with its innovative, technology-based solution to mass-produce homes through advanced manufacturing. What further differentiates Boxabl from other modular home builders is the ability to deliver homes in a compact design, no longer requiring expensive and wide load permits. 

