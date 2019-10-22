BoxCast Acquires Sunday Streams & Expands Reach in Worship Streaming Market

CLEVELAND, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BoxCast, a leading provider of live video streaming solutions for organizations, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Sunday Streams, a church streaming solution that offers a high-quality live video experience and excellent support at affordable prices.

The acquisition allows BoxCast to continue to fulfill its core purpose to make people part of the experience and further demonstrates it is a dominant player in the worship streaming market. Sunday Streams customers will benefit from a better live streaming experience with advanced scheduling, automated streaming, live transcoding, simulcasting to more destinations, Live DVR, and BoxCast's other robust platform features.

"We're thrilled to welcome the Sunday Streams team and its customers to the BoxCast family," said Gordon Daily, CEO & Co-Founder of BoxCast. "The acquisition of Sunday Streams is such a natural fit. We both have served the worship streaming market well for years and have been executing on the beliefs that every event that is experienced live should be streamed live, that anyone can be a great broadcaster, and that all organizations deserve world-class support and education."

"We are thoroughly impressed with the streaming platform that BoxCast has created, and we look forward to our customers benefiting from the many advantages BoxCast has to offer," said Mark Winker, Co-Founder at Sunday Streams. "It's very exciting to think of the many innovative features, platform systems, and hardware options that will be available to all our customers."

For more information about the Sunday Streams acquisition, visit www.boxcast.com/welcome-sunday-streams

About BoxCast

BoxCast is an easy, flexible live streaming platform that empowers thousands of organizations around the world to engage and grow their communities through high-quality video. Launched in 2013, BoxCast is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Learn more at www.boxcast.com .

SOURCE BoxCast Inc

Related Links

www.boxcast.com

