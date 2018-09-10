Boxed Partners With TemperPack To Introduce Sustainable Packaging For Home Delivery Of Chocolates During Summer

"Many of our competitors have to hold orders for chocolates and other desserts during the hottest months of the year due to melting. We know our customers really love these products, so we wanted to develop a method to ship them all year round without risking melting. We see this as another way to delight our customers, as well as a competitive advantage," commented Ludivine Ni, Senior Operations Manager at Boxed

The new packaging allows Boxed to serve its customers in the 1-day and 2-day delivery zones with chocolates and other desserts during summer, but without creating the unnecessary packaging waste often associated with delivering temperature-sensitive products.

"We really wanted to focus on sustainability and customer experience," commented Ni.

"A lot of businesses are trying to sell temperature-sensitive products online right now, and many of them rush into it without putting enough thought into the thermal performance and sustainability of the packaging. Working with Boxed was refreshing. As they thought through shipping chocolates in the summer, they wanted to be sure that the packaging was thoroughly tested, that it was beautiful and on-brand, and that the materials were as sustainable as possible," commented James McGoff, co-CEO of TemperPack.

Founded in 2013, Boxed has taken the best elements of the wholesale shopping experience and folded it into one innovative, cutting edge mobile app that allows consumers direct-to-their-door access to all of their favorite warehouse club products, without membership fees. Boxed brings convenience and savings to on-the-go consumers who don't have the time, means, or patience to shop at a brick and mortar big box club. The brand's innovative discovery--based design recreates the fun of the treasure hunt experience with a curated selection of everyday essentials that consumers love including household staples, health and beauty suppliers, office pantry items, groceries, and a wide variety of organic and green products.

To learn more, visit www.Boxed.com

Founded in 2015, TemperPack solves thermal packaging problems through sustainable design. The company was born out of a desire to reduce the amount of unsustainable packaging that correlated with the rising world of e-commerce delivery. They specialize in bringing custom solutions for clients to scale in the perishable food and life sciences industries. Today, TemperPack operates two facilities in Virginia and Nevada and is rapidly expanding its reach in the cold chain shipping market, all with the goal of reducing the amount of packaging that ends up in landfills.

To learn more, visit www.temperpack.com

SOURCE TemperPack Technologies, Inc.

