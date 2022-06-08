Boxed Water™ and Brand Partners Turn Their Attention to Venice Beach, CA to Celebrate World Oceans Day 2022

"World Oceans Day is extremely important to us at Boxed Water™; sustainability is at the heart of our company and these partnerships are designed to help us spread awareness and action today and every day," said Rob Koenen, Chief Revenue Officer of Boxed Water. "We are thrilled to continue our efforts in hosting beach cleanups and other events that contribute to a more sustainable future."

In honor of World Oceans Day, Boxed Water™ is partnering with like-minded brands to give away a weekend for two in wellness and sustainability-minded Venice Beach! Boxed Water™ hopes to demonstrate to brands that small steps make a big impact, and through our collective efforts, we can "pass" on single-use plastic. Several local and international brands including Hotel Erwin, Alaska Airlines, Art of Tea, SkinnyDipped, Joseph and Alexander Swimwear and Jeni's Ice Creams will work as partners in the giveaway running June 8 through July 15. Consumers can enter to win through the Boxed Water website .

Venice Beach is world-famous for being the playground by the sea for Southern Californians. With the Venice Beach Boardwalk being the second most-visited destination in Southern California, hosting an average of ten million visitors each year, the team members and friends from Boxed Water™, Hotel Erwin, Alaska Airlines, Art of Tea, SkinnyDipped, Joseph and Alexander Swimwear and Jeni's Ice Cream will meet in person on June 11th to get their hands dirty and clean this celebrated SoCal spot. These brands and the people behind them understand the importance of leading and participating in community events that will leave Venice better than they found it. Boxed Water™ encourages people to clean up treasured locations in their own local communities this World Oceans Day.

"Partnering with Boxed Water™ has been pivotal in continuing to keep our oceans clean and spreading awareness regarding the pollution of our beaches," said Richard Arterbury, founder of Ocean Blue Project. "To date, our organization has removed more than 240,000 pounds of microplastics from beaches, and Boxed Water™ has helped make those efforts a reality. They can provide other brands the framework to help host essential beach cleanups."

Boxed Water™ pledged to clean 3,000 miles around the country with the Ocean Blue Project, helping to ensure that the plastic from beaches does not end up in our oceans. A heartbreaking 8.8 million metric tons of plastic wind up in our oceans and beaches every year, making World Oceans Day a critical day to bring awareness to this harsh reality. Plastics have infiltrated all parts of our planet and lives; in fact, plastic has been found in the deepest parts of the ocean to within human blood and lung tissue for the first time ever. While the Big Plastic and Big Oil industries are being investigated on deceptive plastic recycling rates , many other brands and individuals are striving to stop the damage. Brands like Boxed Water™ and Alaska Airlines, who have partnered to remove 1.8 million pounds of plastic annually from in-flight water service. To learn more about Boxed Water™ and its sustainability efforts, visit https://boxedwaterisbetter.com/ or follow them on Instagram , Facebook or Twitter .



Boxed Water was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. Boxed Water is 92 percent plant-based with their packaging and new plant-based cap. All Boxed Water cartons source paper from trees in well-managed forests – where new trees are continuously planted to replace the ones harvested – and are shipped flat to reduce the number of trucks required for transportation. Boxed Water also fills water close to the source and the consumer to reduce its carbon footprint, and all cartons are 100% recyclable, refillable, and BPA free. Boxed Water is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation and Ocean Blue Project. The simple act of choosing Boxed Water is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water is headquartered in Holland, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah. Boxed Water is available for purchase from their site - www.boxedwater.com - as well as on Amazon. Socialize with us @BoxedWater.

