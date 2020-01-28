Boxed Water Expands its Product Assortment

HOLLAND, Mich., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxed Water Is Better®, a company providing a sustainable alternative to plastic bottles and aluminum cans, announced it will be adding a new size to its offering of pure water in 100% recyclable and paper-based cartons. "We're adding a 330mL in response to overwhelming requests from our consumers and trade partners," says Daryn Kuipers, CEO of Boxed Water. The current product assortment includes 250mL, 500mL and 1 liter boxes; packed in 6-pack, 12-pack and 24-pack configurations. "We saw an opportunity between the 250mL and 500mL products based on our remarkable growth in key channels," continued Kuipers. "We have become the standard in sustainable luxury at many premium venues offering unique, curated products for their guests."

Boxed Water Is Better 330mL in hotel.

Boxed Water, the leader and original sustainably packaged water company, is entering its 10th year in operation and has become the preferred brand for eco-conscious consumers. As consumers look for alternatives to plastic and aluminum, they have discovered Boxed Water is a triple threat: sustainable, refillable and recyclable.

Beyond water, Boxed Water has expanded its reputation to include other progressive ideas that inspire consumers. Their #BetterPlanet reforestation efforts have resulted in over 858,000 trees planted in our National Forests based on social media posts from passionate fans. They have also coordinated beach cleanups nationwide with their supporters and brand partners.

The new sizing will be available at retail in Q1 2020, as well as online both at boxedwater.com and Amazon. "We're pleased to offer the new size while maintaining our unique design aesthetic that has captured the public's love and attention," said Kuipers.

About Boxed Water

Boxed Water is better. Better for the planet. Better for us all. Boxed Water was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. Boxed Water provides people with an alternative to plastic bottles by producing pure water in recyclable cartons made using paper from well-managed forests. Boxed Water is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation (NFF) and Ocean Blue Project. The simple act of choosing Boxed Water is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water is headquartered in Holland, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah. Boxed Water is available for purchase from their site - www.boxedwaterisbetter.com - as well as on Amazon. Socialize with us @BoxedWater.

