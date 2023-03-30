Boxed Water™ Expands Tree Planting Program With One Tree Planted and the Urban Forestry Action Fund

In addition to wildland tree programs with the National Forest Foundation, Boxed Water™ aims to support environmental justice and city-centered projects for communities in need

HOLLAND, Mich., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxed Water Is Better® – the most sustainably packaged water alternative to single-use plastic bottles and aluminum cans – announced their plans today to partner with One Tree Planted and their Urban Forestry Action Fund, funding a diverse mix of urban forestry projects to help communities achieve tree equity.

Boxed Water™'s tree planting partnership with One Tree Planted will help reduce the effect of dangerous urban heat islands, providing green spaces for communities most in need and enhancing air quality to improve human health. This work is in addition to the brand's ongoing partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF), which has funded 1.4 million planted trees over the last six years to areas impacted by wildfires and deforestation.

"We are well aware of the importance of trees in our environment to effectively absorb carbon from the air," noted Robert Koenen, Chief Revenue Officer at Boxed Water. "However, equity is also a critical factor as it relates to trees, as low-income communities are disproportionately affected by climate change on micro and macro levels. We are thrilled to diversify our tree planting partnerships to include the incredible experts at One Tree Planted."

Boxed Water's efforts with One Tree Planted will kick off this April, starting with a street tree planting project in the Bay Area, California. Within the next the year, the brand will fund projects in multiple cities nationwide, including:

San Francisco – Planting 240 trees, spanning across many neighborhoods including the Mission District, Embarcadero, Union Square, Fisherman's Wharf, and Sunset, focused primarily on areas that are dense, urban, diverse, and suffer from a history of redlining and neglect

– Planting spanning across many neighborhoods including the Mission District, Embarcadero, Union Square, Fisherman's Wharf, and Sunset, focused primarily on areas that are dense, urban, diverse, and suffer from a history of redlining and neglect LA ( Inglewood ) – Planting 600 fruit trees with private landowners, and 100 shade street trees, prioritizing vulnerable communities

– Planting with private landowners, and 100 shade street trees, prioritizing vulnerable communities New York City ( Queens ) – Planting 2,000 trees at Kissena Park to create a vibrant natural area at the heart of the largest city in the country

– Planting at Kissena Park to create a vibrant natural area at the heart of the largest city in the country Orlando ( West Orlando ) – Planting 120 trees at multiple schools to address urban heat in this rapidly developing city

) – Planting at multiple schools to address urban heat in this rapidly developing city Boston ( Chelsea ) – Planting 100 street trees and conducting a tree inventory and other stewardship tasks to build towards long-term impact in this over-burdened, heavily polluted city

"Now more than ever, America's cities need trees – and we value brands like Boxed Water who bring essential resources and awareness to our efforts," states Tanner Haid, Director of Urban Forestry at One Tree Planted. "We are excited for this partnership and look forward to implementing these projects and creating more equitable access to urban trees for under-resourced communities in these cities."

Boxed Water™ continues to lead the water category with the most renewable packaging compared to plastic and aluminum, as verified by an ISO certified Life Cycle Analysis conducted by Anthesis. Boxed Water™ cartons are 92% plant based (including the cap), all sourced from sustainably harvested pines and tree pulp waste. This year, the brand received CarbonNeutral® product certification from Climate Impact Partners.

To learn more about Boxed Water™ and its sustainability efforts, visit https://boxedwaterisbetter.com/ or follow them on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok or Twitter .

ABOUT BOXED WATER™

Boxed Water™ was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. This year, Boxed Water™ became the most sustainable brand on the market, at 92 percent plant based with their packaging and new plant-based cap. All of Boxed Water's cartons source paper from trees in well-managed forests – where new trees are continuously planted to replace the ones harvested – and are shipped flat to reduce the number of trucks required for transportation. Boxed Water™ also fills water close to the source and the consumer to reduce its carbon footprint, and all cartons are 100% recyclable, refillable, and BPA free. Boxed Water™ is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation and Ocean Blue Project. The simple act of choosing Boxed Water™ is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water™ is headquartered in Holland, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah.

ABOUT ONE TREE PLANTED

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org.

The projects that Boxed Water is supporting are part of a larger initiative of over 45 urban forestry projects that One Tree Planted is implementing globally as part of their Urban Forest Action Fund - a portfolio of high-impact urban forestry projects aimed at planting trees where they are needed most. Together, these trees will address urban heat, air pollution, and lack of community greenspaces - and ultimately help communities achieve tree equity, as measured in the United States by American Forests' Tree Equity Scores tool.

SOURCE Boxed Water Is Better