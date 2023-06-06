Boxed Water Is Better® Drops New Watermelon Flavor

Summer's favorite taste is here to offer sweet, sustainable hydration

HOLLAND, Mich., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxed Water Is Better® – the leading sustainable alternative to plastic bottles and aluminum cans – has juiced-up its flavor lineup with watermelon. Available online today , the latest addition to Boxed Water's line of sustainably packaged water contains subtle hints of watermelon for the perfect refreshing summer beverage.

The classic summer fruit flavor is made of 100% purified drinking water and joins the existing line of naturally and subtly flavored varieties – Lemon, Blackberry, Cucumber and Grapefruit – which are sugar-free and contain zero artificial sweeteners. Crafted with award-winning taste and purity, Watermelon will be available in a 500mL carton for a limited time through the summer, and is expected to be met with the same enthusiasm as the other flavors when they launched.

"Our newest watermelon is another great reminder that sustainable solutions can be fun and tasty too," said Boxed Water™ Chief Revenue Officer, Rob Koenen. "All of our flavors have been well received – even completely selling out when we first launched – so we wanted to make sure to offer the perfect option for summer. And it really doesn't get better than watermelon and pure, planet-pleasing hydration."

Boxed Water™ has been a trailblazer in the sustainable beverage industry. Their products are packaged in 92 percent plant-based packaging, surpassing that of all carton, aluminum and plastic brands currently available. Notably, even the cap is plant-based and derived from residue waste from FSC-certified, sustainably grown trees used for pulp and bioenergy. Boxed Water's 500mL carton was also recently certified as CarbonNeutral® and the brand remains committed to sustainability, using only paper sourced from trees in well-managed forests for each carton.

Continuing its tree planting campaign with all products and flavors, consumers are encouraged to post a picture of the new Boxed Water™ Watermelon flavor on social media with the hashtag #BetterPlanet, and in response, Boxed Water™ will plant two trees with the National Forest Foundation (NFF). Over 1.5 million trees have already been planted in areas impacted by wildfires and deforestation.

"Our mission has always been not just to offer the most sustainable option, but also the most appealing hydration option," added Koenon. "By choosing Boxed Water™, our customers can feel good about their purchase and the impact it has on the environment. We can't wait for our customers to try our new Watermelon flavor and experience the same great taste they've come to love with our products – all while doing their part to cut down on single-use plastic and aluminum."

To learn more about Boxed Water™ and its sustainability efforts, visit https://boxedwaterisbetter.com/ or follow them on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok or Twitter .

ABOUT BOXED WATER™

Boxed Water™ was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. This year, Boxed Water™ became the most sustainable brand on the market, at 92 percent plant based with their packaging and new plant-based cap. All of Boxed Water's cartons source paper from trees in well-managed forests – where new trees are continuously planted to replace the ones harvested – and are shipped flat to reduce the number of trucks required for transportation. Boxed Water™ also fills water close to the source and the consumer to reduce its carbon footprint, and all cartons are 100% recyclable, refillable, and BPA free. Boxed Water™ is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation and Ocean Blue Project. The simple act of choosing Boxed Water™ is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water™ is headquartered in Holland, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah.

