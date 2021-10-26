Boxed Water Is Better® Wins Good Housekeeping 2021 Sustainability Award

Boxed Water's™ product packaging which is 92% plant-based, is the highest rate achieved in the industry to date. Last year, Boxed Water™ upped their game again with the introduction of their plant-based cap made from tree pulp wastes of sustainably harvested pines. Every Boxed Water™ carton offers a similar plant-based design, created out of paper sourced from trees in well managed forests.

The superiority of Boxed Water™ is not just speculation. The brand engaged in a robust, independent Life Cycle Assessment , which demonstrated that compared to PET plastic bottles Boxed Water™ cartons have a 36% lower carbon footprint (that's global warming), 43% less fossil fuel use, and 95% lower impact on our ozone. As well - despite decades of nationwide recycling initiatives - only 25% of the 42.6 billon plastic bottles of water sold in the U.S. each year are actually recycled. Boxed Water™ is also better for the planet when compared to aluminum canned water too. The full assessment report can be found at boxedwaterisbetter.com

"We have a plastic addiction problem," added Kuipers. "Americans are the largest consumers of single-use plastic per capita, and our country has one of the lowest plastic recycling percentages. Here at Boxed Water, we are targeting industries where packaged water is unavoidable - but our word to consumers is to use refillable bottles as much as possible and drink tap water when it's safe to drink."

To learn more about Boxed Water Is Better®, featuring their 250mL, 330mL, 500mL, and 1 liter boxes, please visit https://boxedwaterisbetter.com/

ABOUT BOXED WATER IS BETTER®

Boxed Water Is Better® was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. Boxed Water™ is 92 percent plant-based with their packaging and new plant-based cap. All Boxed Water™ branded cartons source paper from trees in well-managed forests – where new trees are continuously planted to replace the ones harvested – and are shipped flat to reduce the number of trucks required for transportation. Boxed Water™ also fills water close to the source and the consumer to reduce its carbon footprint, and all cartons are 100% recyclable, refillable, and BPA free. Boxed Water™ is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation and Ocean Blue Project. The simple act of choosing Boxed Water™ is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water Is Better® is headquartered in Holland, Michigan with filtration locations in Michigan and Utah. Boxed Water™ is available for purchase from their site - www.boxedwater.com - as well as on Amazon. Socialize with us @BoxedWater.

