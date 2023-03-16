Boxed Water™ Roars to Grocery Retail with Jurassic World-Inspired Cartons

HOLLAND, Mich., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxed Water™ is taking a bite out of plastic pollution with its newest rollout – Jurassic World-inspired cartons – to grocery retailers across the U.S. Starting in April with its first wave of releases, it will stomp into the family-owned grocery chain Meijer. Consumers can purchase cases of the sustainably packaged water that will consist of six fan-favorite dinosaurs from the blockbuster Jurassic World franchise, including T. rex, Stegosaurus, Mosasaurus, Carnotaurus and, of course, Blue – the famous Velociraptor, which can be previewed on Boxed Water's website https://bit.ly/jurassic-boxed-water. Each carton will also feature a fun dinosaur-related fact and additional details that Jurassic World fans will enjoy. Expanded distribution into other retail chains, including participating CVS and Giant Eagle locations, will soon follow suit.

Boxed Water™ Chief Revenue Officer, Robert Koenen, explains, "We are excited to inspire consumers to make better decisions for the planet with these Jurassic World-inspired cartons. The fun designs help us bring an increased awareness to the very real fact that plastic recycling is on a decline – with only 5% of U.S.-made plastic getting recycled."

Boxed Water™ is leading the way as the most sustainable water brand on the market, as verified by an independent ISO-certified life cycle assessment. Not only are each of its 92% plant-based boxes 100% recyclable, refillable and BPA free, the brand is also a proud member of 1% For The Planet. Further, Boxed Water™ is taking Brachiosaurs-sized steps to reduce their carbon footprint, including sourcing water from close-to-source regional suppliers and pledging to plant two trees with the National Forest Foundation for every social media post with the hashtag #BetterPlanet. So far, 1.4 million trees have been planted.

It doesn't stop there. Dinosaur fans will be happy to know that Boxed Water™ uses 43% less fossil fuel and has a 36% lower carbon footprint than its plastic counterparts – and can be recycled in a majority of US recycling facilities. The cartons from the newly certified CarbonNeutral brand also have a lower total environmental profile than aluminum cans.

Koenen elaborates, "Dinosaurs have made a big footprint here on Earth, and Boxed Water hopes to make an even bigger impact on our environment and life as we know it. By eliminating single-use plastic and choosing more sustainable options, we are ensuring that we leave this planet a better place for generations to come."

These limited-edition Jurassic World-inspired cartons are launching now through Spring; they can also be found directly on Boxed Water's website.

Jurassic World© Universal City Studios LLC and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

ABOUT BOXED WATER™

Boxed Water™ was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. This year, Boxed Water™ became the most sustainable brand on the market, at 92 percent plant based with their packaging and new plant-based cap. All of Boxed Water's cartons source paper from trees in well-managed forests – where new trees are continuously planted to replace the ones harvested – and are shipped flat to reduce the number of trucks required for transportation. Boxed Water™ also fills water close to the source and the consumer to reduce its carbon footprint, and all cartons are 100% recyclable, refillable, and BPA free. Boxed Water™ is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation and Ocean Blue Project. The simple act of choosing Boxed Water™ is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water™ is headquartered in Holland, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah.

About the JURASSIC WORLD Franchise

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is more than a film franchise. At every turn, this nearly $6 billion film series delivers a larger-than-life destination for exploration, discovery, and epic adventure. Dinosaurs live again and they live in Jurassic World. Jurassic World Dominion is streaming now on Peacock.

