Boxed Water Signs Deal with Creamline NYC to Reduce Plastic Pollution

HOLLAND, Mich., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxed Water Is Better®, a company that provides an alternative to plastic bottles by producing pure water in 100% recyclable and paper-based cartons, today announced a new contract with New York-based Creamline. Creamline, a multi-unit restaurant concept offering American Classics with a focus on local ingredients and sustainability, has been committed to working with eco-friendly vendors since their opening in Chelsea Market in 2015. Since then, they've opened a second restaurant on 7th Ave in Chelsea and are currently eyeing expansion. They are committed to changing their waste stream and are now adding the final piece of the puzzle by removing plastic water bottles.

"Sustainability is one of our core principles at Creamline. It's an important consideration when we decide which farmers supply our ingredients, what food we cook, and how we package our food to guests. That's why we are proud to work with local farms and purveyors like Ronnybrook Farm Dairy, Rosenkrans Beef Farm, Catskills Provisions and Maine Root Soda that all practice sustainability. We are excited to add Boxed Water Is Better to this list," said Harris Mayer-Selinger, Managing Partner at Creamline. "We feed a lot of people at Chelsea Market and have always been conscious of the waste that our business generates. That's why we have used fully compostable packaging from day one and made every effort to recycle the single-use plastic from the bottled water we served. Now, thanks to our partnership with Boxed Water we are able to expand our sustainability efforts by preventing 24,000 plastic bottles from being discarded in our restaurant each year."

Boxed Water, the leader and original sustainably packaged water company, is entering its 10th year in operation. Through it's Better for Our Planet campaign, Boxed Water has planted over 790,000 trees in America's National Forests in partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF). Boxed Water consumers who post a picture of their water carton on Instagram or Twitter, along with the #BetterPlanet hashtag, prompts the NFF to plant two new trees as part of the partnership. "You don't even have to buy our water to initiate the NFF response," said Rob Koenen, CMO of Boxed Water Is Better. "Early on, we considered requiring a purchase but felt it was more important to get the trees planted. The Better for our Planet campaign allows people everywhere to participate, and at this point we are evaluating other crowdsourcing tactics to help the planet."

In fact, in 2018 Boxed Water started organizing beach cleanups with a goal to clean 3,000 miles of beachfront in the United States. In 2019 the company is asking consumers to Ditch the Plastic, a campaign intended to raise awareness of the plastic pollution problem by asking consumers to give up plastic bottles for 30 days. The partnership with Creamline is a great example of a business taking on the challenge.

"After cleaning beaches, we realized the actual scope of the plastic problem," said Koenen. "Cleaning beaches is a great start, but people around the world need to stop buying plastic altogether, because we couldn't keep up. Our goal with this campaign is to remove a minimum of one million bottles from the world this summer."

The transition at Creamline from plastic bottled water to Boxed Water starts today, but Creamline has also incorporated compostable cups and packaging, eliminated plastic straws, and more in their restaurants. "The public is becoming more and more aware of the effects of plastic use and we're excited to be a part of the movement to reduce plastic waste. The feedback from our guests who now see Boxed Water instead of plastic bottles has been very positive; it sends the message that we care about the environmental footprint of our business," added Nick Contess, Director of Marketing for Creamline.

About Boxed Water

Boxed Water is better. Better for the planet. Better for us all. Boxed Water was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. Boxed Water provides people with an alternative to plastic bottles by producing pure water in recyclable cartons made using paper from well-managed forests. Boxed Water is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation (NFF) and Ocean Blue Project. The simple act of choosing Boxed Water is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water is headquartered in Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah. Boxed Water is available for purchase from their site - www.boxedwaterisbetter.com - as well as on Amazon. Socialize with us @BoxedWater.

About Creamline

Creamline is an American Classics restaurant, serving favorites like cheeseburgers, fried chicken sandwiches, and grilled cheese & tomato soup all made with locally sourced and high-quality ingredients. We opened in Chelsea Market in 2015 and currently have a second location in Chelsea on 7th Ave between 21st and 20th. We are inspired by our purveyors and partners. Especially Ronnybrook Farm Dairy, whose sustainable farming practices served as the inspiration of our restaurant. We believe better ingredients make better food and we are proud to support local farmers. Follow us on Instagram @creamlinenyc.

