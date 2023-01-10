As plastic recycling rates decline in the U.S., Boxed Water™ spotlights the need for hotels to reduce single-use plastic consumption

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxed Water Is Better® – the most renewable packaged water alternative to plastic bottles – is calling for industries and individuals to flex their purchase power for the sake of the planet. This is based on new data sources that reveal the impact of single-use plastic waste in the hospitality industry.

Boxed Water™ Supports and Celebrates Leaders in the Hospitality Industry Prioritizing Sustainability in 2023 and Beyond

Research by UNESCO reveals that a shocking 150-million tons of single-use plastic is produced annually by the international hotel industry. Of that, less than 10% of single-use plastic waste is recycled correctly. Breaking it down, a 200-room Four-Star hotel can use about 20,000 plastic water bottles per month according to Eco-Business . Based on the less than 10% recycling equation, 216,000 of those plastic water bottles will end up in a landfill per year – from just one hotel.

Some hotels and hotel operators are stepping up. In 2019, Marriott Hotels made the decision to switch over its 7,000 properties worldwide from single-use shampoo and conditioner bottles to larger, refillable pumps in each room. And they are not the only ones. The Four Seasons Baltimore has recently begun switching from single-use plastic water bottles to Boxed Water™ in an effort to reduce plastic waste and advocate for sustainability.

The newly opened Arlo Wynwood property in Miami also selected Boxed Water™ cartons for each room and for special events, noting that sustainability resonates with their clientele who aim to make conscious efforts to help the environment.

Following in their footsteps, the Salish Lodge in Seattle, Washington, the Proper Hotel in San Francisco, the DTLA and Santa Monica Proper Hotels in Los Angeles and the Austin Proper Hotel are making the switch to Boxed Water™ in efforts to be more environmentally conscious. The luxe nature of Boxed Water™ makes it a great addition to these hotels' unique guest experiences.

According to a recently released Post-consumer Plastic Recycling Data Report, U.S. recycling rates are on a decline, related to the fact that other countries, like China and Turkey, have stopped taking U.S. waste exports. An estimated 4.8 billion pounds of post-consumer plastics were recycled in 2020, which is 5.7% lower than in 2019 – representing a decline of 290 million pounds of plastic, which ended up in landfills.

"As travel continues to pick up in a post pandemic world, it's imperative that hotels make conscious choices to alleviate the pressure that travel often puts on the environment," says Boxed Water™ Chief Revenue Officer Robert Koenen. "By taking the extra step to reduce waste, hotels can create an environmentally-responsible experience for all their guests."

Boxed Water™ continues to lead the water category with the most renewable packaging compared to plastic and aluminum as verified by an ISO certified Life Cycle Analysis conducted by Anthesis. Boxed Water™ cartons are 92% plant based (including the cap), all sourced from sustainably harvested pines and tree pulp waste. Cartons are filled with (8-step) purified water close to the source, out of two purification centers near Grand Rapids, Michigan and Salt Lake City, Utah.

