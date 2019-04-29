Boxer Security S.A. to Use Ipsidy's Access™ Solution in Peru, Verifying Employee Location & Attendance

LONG BEACH, New York and LIMA, Peru, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) (OTCQX: IDTY), which operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical and Boxer Security S.A. (https://boxersecurity.com.pe/), a leading security services provider in Peru, today announced an agreement to use Access™ by Ipsidy to verify employee location and attendance in Boxer's operations in Peru.

In an increasingly digital and mobile world, Ipsidy helps clients know with biometric certainty who they are engaging with. Ipsidy's Identity as a Service (IDaaS) solutions help governments, enterprises, membership and faith-based organizations identify customers, employees and visitors using mobile biometric technology to reduce fraud, minimize risk and protect personal data in digital and physical transactions.

Boxer is a security company specializing in comprehensive protection services for private enterprises, transportation fleets, and special events as well as control center operations, asset monitoring, perimeter patrol, provision of alarm-based security systems, and consulting services. Mobile Solutions Peru was instrumental in achieving the agreement with Boxer to implement Ipsidy's identity solutions, in order to improve their internal operations.

Access™ by Ipsidy is an out-of-the- box, biometric identity, physical access management solution. Boxer will use Access augmented with geo-location confirmation technology to improve time and attendance verification processes. Access will allow Boxer to track and report with biometric certainty the arrival and departure of guards and other employees at various Boxer client sites in Peru. With a quick blink and a smile, each employee will confirm their identity and attendance in Ipsidy's mobile application. Ipsidy will capture the app's geo-location data, validate the photo's live nature, and match it against the employee's reference template, stored in Ipsidy's secure platform. Now with Access, Boxer can know with enhanced certainty that the scheduled employee arrives and departs at their defined time and location.

Eduardo Gaviria of Boxer Security S.A. said, "We are excited to integrate Ipsidy's biometric identity solution to strengthen security and simplify time and attendance. We believe Access will allow us to simplify and improve security processes and overall employee and customer experience."

"Ipsidy is happy to have Boxer use our Access™ solution to enhance their operations in Peru", said Philip Beck, CEO. "Together we will implement the highest level of biometric security, control, and certainty for everyday transactions."

About Boxer Security S.A.

Founded more than 40 years ago and servicing 500 clients throughout the country, Lima-based Boxer Security S.A. is one of Peru's leading security companies, offering comprehensive protection services for private enterprises, transportation fleets and special events; as well as control center operations, asset monitoring, perimeter patrol, provision of alarm-based security systems and consulting services. In addition to being one of Peru's leading full-service security providers, Boxer consistently has been a market leader in recognizing and adopting the latest technologies and innovations in the security and asset-protection space, and in so doing, has been influential in shaping the industry in Peru throughout its four-plus decades.

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQX: IDTY) www.ipsidy.com operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. In a world that is increasingly digital and mobile, our mission is to help our customers know with biometric certainty the identity of the people with whom they are engaging. We provide solutions to everyday problems: Who is applying for a loan? Who is accessing the computer system? Who is at the door? Identity creates trusted transactions. Ipsidy's solutions embed authenticated identity and event details with a digital signature and participants use their own mobile device to approve everyday transactions. Our platform delivers identity solutions that work great on their own but even better together.

Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, www.cardsplus.co.za; and Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com. If you wish to join the Ipsidy partner network and resell our suite of mobile biometric solutions, contact Ipsidy at sales@ipsidy.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information contained in this announcement may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations of both Ipsidy and its business partners, future sales, product and service launches with customers and new initiatives and customer pipeline are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions regarding Ipsidy's present and future business strategies, and the environment in which Ipsidy expects to operate in the future, which assumptions may or may not be fulfilled in practice. Implementation of some or all of the new services referred to is subject to regulatory or other third-party approvals. Actual results may vary materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risk factors, including the risk that implementation, adoption and offering of the service by customers, consumers and others may take longer than anticipated, or may not occur at all; changes in laws, regulations and practices; changes in domestic and international economic and political conditions and others. Additional risks may arise with respect to commencing operations in new countries and regions, of which Ipsidy is not fully aware at this time. See the Company's Annual Report Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2018 filed at www.sec.gov for other risk factors which investors should consider. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this announcement and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Ipsidy expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contacts:

Ipsidy Inc.

Matthew Cordis, Director of Business Development LATAM

Matthewcordis@ipsidy.com

Boxer Security S.A

Eduardo Gaviria Raymond, Gerente General

Gerencia@boxersecurity.com.pe

Celular: +51-1-994024866

