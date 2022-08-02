Boxes Email Delivers Innovative Investor Pitch at Venture Summit West

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxes Email recently became one of only 200 companies worldwide to earn a coveted presentation slot at the 10th annual Venture Summit West. The Silicon Valley-based event connects founders of the hottest venture backed, emerging and early-stage companies with an exclusive audience of venture capitalists, corporate investors, private investors, investment bankers, and strategic partners.

Venture Summit West, presented by youngStartup Ventures, is the premier industry gathering for promising companies in tech, fintech, cleantech, medtech, lifesciences, and healthcare. With thousands of attendees each year and over 100 featured investors with over $250B under management, Venture Summit West is the event where significant deals are made.

For Boxes Email it is a rare opportunity to connect with investors, share their vision, and secure the funding they need to continue their important work.

"We were thrilled to get the opportunity to pitch at Venture Summit West," said Brian Becker, founder and CEO of Boxes Email. "The response to our pitch has been great, not just from investors but also from other companies pitching at the event."

Becker continued, "One fellow-presenter told me 'of all the pitches I heard today, Boxes is the only one that actually solves an everyday problem I have.' That kind of response helps confirm we are on the right path with Boxes."

Boxes Email is a United States corporation with a global, online team devoted to providing a robust business-class service and premium customer support. Built on Amazon's AWS platform, Boxes automatically scales based on customer demand.

Venture Summit West accepts presenters who meet strict criteria based on industry, stage, business model, size of the target audience, milestones achieved to date, and whether the company would be of interest to the featured investors. The presentation programs are geared toward emerging growth companies looking to gain visibility among active investors and raise capital.

To learn more about Boxes Email, visit www.Boxes.email.

ABOUT BOXES EMAIL

Boxes Email provides a premier email service directed at entrepreneurs, service contractors and power users. Boxes transforms the "you just need one email address" paradigm of the past 30 years and encourages users to create hundreds of task or service-oriented email addresses which then self-categorize within the Boxes.email app.

Boxes.email is a paid service with a free online trial at www.Boxes.email

