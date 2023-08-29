BoxHero Launches Inventory Management API Following Release of Free Online Barcode Generator

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BoxHero Inc. ("BoxHero"), the globally popular, easy-to-use inventory management platform for small to medium-sized businesses, has launched two new solutions to offer greater convenience and integration for customers.

Growing businesses frequently experience challenges when adopting barcode systems due to the needs of software assessment, installation, and operation. For its customers and anyone else seeking a solution, BoxHero has launched a free online system to effortlessly print 1D and 2D (QR code) labels through a few simple clicks. Just select your paper size, choose a design template, upload an Excel file, and print!

With BoxHero's barcode generator, there's no need for any software installation, and users can print from either desktops or mobile devices. Label sheets can be designed for commonly used templates, such as Avery, with options to adjust the font size and alignment for all languages. This new barcode generator is especially useful for sectors like eCommerce, manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and 3PL (third-party logistics) service providers.

Concurrently, BoxHero has launched an API (application programming interface) to enable easy integration with external programs and platforms. Responding to the needs of customers, BoxHero has created this pathway for businesses to easily retrieve and utilize inventory data, helping them process transactions and access beneficial insights. For example, this might involve linking BoxHero's inventory data with Shopify's order management system and automating inventory updates upon order shipments.

BoxHero will offer POS and eCommerce integration with Shopify, WooCommerce, Square, Clover and others, enabling seamless cross-platform order management synchronized with BoxHero's inventory management system, benefiting both online and offline businesses. App integration tool Zapier will facilitate this process between BoxHero and such widely used software as Slack, Norton, and Google Workspace.

To utilize BoxHero's API, see the user guide to obtain an API token. The Zapier integration and a webhook will be available in early September.

"BoxHero takes pride in offering significant benefits for business inventory management. Our new barcode printing feature delivers a user-friendly product to anyone anywhere, while the launch of our API works to provide easy and efficient access to inventory data for customers, partners, and others," says BoxHero CEO Heehong Moon.

BoxHero helps businesses save money, time, and frustration through real-time inventory visibility, management, and analytics. Already popular in markets worldwide, the company officially launched in North America this past May, becoming an indispensable asset for industries spanning manufacturing, retail, distribution, healthcare, and hospitality.

About BoxHero

BoxHero is an all-in-one inventory management solution for small to medium-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and has grown its global user base to exceed 200,000+ across more than 100 countries. BoxHero is available on Google Play and in the Apple App Store. For more information, please visit the website: boxhero-app.com/en .

