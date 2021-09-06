Boxing Equipment Market 2021-2025 | Development Programs to Increase Participation to Boost Growth | Technavio
Sep 06, 2021, 12:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the boxing equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 270.36 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Century LLC, Everlast Worldwide Inc., Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., Industria Reyes SA de CV, Kozuji, Lonsdale, PRO BOXING EQUIPMENT, Sanabul, TSMA Franchise Systems Inc., and Venum are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Development programs to increase participation has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of required infrastructure will hamper market growth.
Boxing Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Boxing Equipment Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Gloves
- Protective Gear
- Training Equipment
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Boxing Equipment Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our boxing equipment market report covers the following areas:
- Boxing Equipment Market size
- Boxing Equipment Market trends
- Boxing Equipment Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increasing prominence of private-label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the boxing equipment market growth during the next few years.
Boxing Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Boxing Equipment Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Boxing Equipment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Boxing Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist boxing equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the boxing equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the boxing equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of boxing equipment market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Gloves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Protective gear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Training equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Century LLC
- Everlast Worldwide Inc.
- Hayabusa Fightwear Inc.
- Industria Reyes SA de CV
- Kozuji
- Lonsdale
- PRO BOXING EQUIPMENT
- Sanabul
- TSMA Franchise Systems Inc.
- Venum
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
