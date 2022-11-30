Boxing equipment market: Historic industry size and analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The boxing equipment market size is forecasted to increase by USD 260.17 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.07%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the development programs to increase participation, boxing as a part of fitness programs, and the increasing prominence of private-label brands.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Boxing Equipment Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global boxing equipment market as a part of the leisure products market, which covers a variety of categories, including sports equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games.

Charts and data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including adidas AG, Bhalla International, Carry Sports total, Century LLC, Combat Brands LLC, FAIRTEX EQUIPMENT CO. LTD., Frasers Group plc, Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., Hind Sports, Khalsa Gymnastic Works, King Pro Boxing, Kozuji, Maizo Worldwide, PRO BOXING EQUIPMENT, Revgear Sports Co., Ring To Cage Fight Gear, Sanabul, Shijiazhuang Goods Co. Ltd., Twins Special Co. Ltd, and Venum.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report .

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the boxing equipment market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by product (gloves, protective gear, and training equipment) and distribution channel (offline and online).

Segmentation by product (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

Gloves:

The gloves segment grew gradually by USD 485.92 million between 2017 and 2021. Boxing gloves protect the hands of the wearer and reduce the impact of punches and strikes. Different kinds of boxing gloves are required for sparring and other forms of boxing training. The growing popularity of boxing and the subsequent increase in participation rates are driving the boxing gloves segment growth. Moreover, the high replacement rate of boxing gloves will have a positive impact on the growth of the gloves segment during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy report.

What are the key data covered in the boxing equipment market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the boxing equipment market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the boxing equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the boxing equipment market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

across APAC, , , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of boxing equipment market vendors

Boxing equipment market scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 260.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled adidas AG, Bhalla International, Carry Sports total, Century LLC, Combat Brands LLC, FAIRTEX EQUIPMENT CO. LTD., Frasers Group plc, Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., Hind Sports, Khalsa Gymnastic Works, King Pro Boxing, Kozuji, Maizo Worldwide, PRO BOXING EQUIPMENT, Revgear Sports Co., Ring To Cage Fight Gear, Sanabul, Shijiazhuang Goods Co. Ltd., Twins Special Co. Ltd, and Venum Market Dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

