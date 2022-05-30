Boxing Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 270.36 million| Rise in the Number of Women Participants to be one of the Key Trends| Technavio

May 30, 2022, 11:00 ET
This report analyzes the boxing equipment market by the product (gloves, protective gear, and training equipment), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA)
NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The boxing equipment market will be driven by factors such as development programs to increase participation. Grassroots programs are conducted in schools, clubs, and communities to instill the core values of sports, especially among the youth. The increasing number of grassroots programs, especially for young children, is driving the growth of the global boxing equipment market. Such programs encourage the youth to join sports, thereby helping them become regular or professional players.
The boxing equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 270.36 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.
Download a Sample Report to learn about factors impacting the growth of the market
Boxing Equipment Market: Market Segmentation
By product, the gloves segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Gloves are the basic requirement for training purposes and professional matches. They protect the hands of the wearer and reduce the impact of punches and strikes. Boxing gloves are designed to reduce superficial facial injuries. The growing popularity of boxing for fitness and a subsequent increase in the participation rates are leading to the growth of the boxing gloves segment.
By geography, North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Most consumers are becoming aware of the benefits of leading a healthy lifestyle. This has encouraged them to adopt sports such as boxing, thus driving the growth of the market in the region
Boxing Equipment Market: Trend
The rise in the number of women participants is a trend in the boxing equipment market. The participation of women in different sports has increased across the world. The gender gap between the number of male and female players in the Olympic Games is declining. The participation of women in various sports, such as boxing, has increased over the last few years, with participation by an equal number of men and women. The growing adoption of boxing by women indicates a positive trend, which is expected to affect the market positively during the forecast period.
Gain more insights into the global trends impacting the future of the boxing equipment market. View a Sample Report Now!
Boxing Equipment Market: Key Vendor Offerings
- Century LLC - The company offers various types of boxing equipment such as training bags, gloves, wraps, and many more.
- Everlast Worldwide Inc. - The company offers various types of boxing equipment such as headgear, handwraps, punch mitts, gauze, and many more.
- Hayabusa Fightwear Inc. - The company offers various types of boxing equipment such as gloves, headgears, rash guards, footwear, and others.
- Industria Reyes SA de CV - The company offers various types of boxing equipment such as fight gloves, protective equipment, and many more.
- Kozuji - The company offers various types of boxing equipment such as gloves, headgear, groin protector, and others.
Reasons to Buy Boxing Equipment Market Report:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist boxing equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the boxing equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the boxing equipment market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of boxing equipment market vendors
Our experts can help your business with a tailor-made report to suit your requirements. Speak to an analyst
Related Reports
BMX Bikes Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Hiking and Trail Footwear Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Boxing Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 270.36 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.28
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, China, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Century LLC, Everlast Worldwide Inc., Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., Industria Reyes SA de CV, Kozuji, Lonsdale, PRO BOXING EQUIPMENT, Sanabul, TSMA Franchise Systems Inc., and Venum
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Gloves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Gloves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Gloves - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Protective gear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Protective gear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Protective gear - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Training equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Training equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Training equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 25: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 44: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Competitive scenario
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 49: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 50: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Century LLC
- Exhibit 52: Century LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Century LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: Century LLC - Key offerings
- 11.4 Everlast Worldwide Inc.
- Exhibit 55: Everlast Worldwide Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Everlast Worldwide Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Everlast Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.5 Hayabusa Fightwear Inc.
- Exhibit 58: Hayabusa Fightwear Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Hayabusa Fightwear Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Hayabusa Fightwear Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Industria Reyes SA de CV
- Exhibit 61: Industria Reyes SA de CV - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Industria Reyes SA de CV - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: Industria Reyes SA de CV - Key offerings
- 11.7 Kozuji
- Exhibit 64: Kozuji - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Kozuji - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Kozuji - Key offerings
- 11.8 Lonsdale
- Exhibit 67: Lonsdale - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Lonsdale - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: Lonsdale - Key offerings
- 11.9 PRO BOXING EQUIPMENT
- Exhibit 70: PRO BOXING EQUIPMENT - Overview
- Exhibit 71: PRO BOXING EQUIPMENT - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: PRO BOXING EQUIPMENT - Key offerings
- 11.10 Sanabul
- Exhibit 73: Sanabul - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Sanabul - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: Sanabul - Key offerings
- 11.11 TSMA Franchise Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 76: TSMA Franchise Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: TSMA Franchise Systems Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 78: TSMA Franchise Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Venum
- Exhibit 79: Venum - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Venum - Product and service
- Exhibit 81: Venum - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 83: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 85: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article