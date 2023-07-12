Boxing Equipment Market to grow by USD 260.17 million from 2022 to 2027|Development programs to encourage participation boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The boxing equipment market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The boxing equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 260.17 million during 2022-2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.07%. North America is estimated to account for 39% of the global market growth. There is a growing awareness of the benefits of a healthy lifestyle due to the increasing prevalence of obesity in North America. As a result, there is a growing popularity and increasing adoption of several sporting activities, which helps them to maintain their fitness and health. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Boxing Equipment Market 2023-2027

Boxing Equipment Market - Vendor Landscape

The boxing equipment market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and trying to gain greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Boxing Equipment Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

Development programs to encourage participation drives market growth. There are several grassroots programs that are conducted in schools, clubs, and local communities to spread awareness about the benefits of sports, especially among the youth. Hence, such programs nurture the youth to become regular or professional players by encouraging them to join certain sporting activities. The main benefit of these grassroots programs is that they provide a mix of educational opportunities and high-performance boxing training such that students are able to earn their qualifications for their boxing development. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The lack of the required infrastructure hinders market growth during the forecast period. One of the main reasons which negatively impacts the boxing gear market growth is the lack of sufficient infrastructure to support sporting activities in several countries. As a result, people are forced to pursue sporting activities which are popular in their respective countries. For instance, there is a lacked of required infrastructure to support boxing in MEA and APAC countries. Hence such factors are expected to negatively impact the market, which in turn will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

The increasing number of women participants in boxing is a primary trend in the market. Factors such as the declining gender gap between the number of male and female players at the Olympic Games have significantly contributed to the increasing participation of women in boxing. For instance, the e Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games witnessed a significant increase in female participants in boxing. Furthermore, Olympic Agenda 2020 encourages the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to partner with different International Federations to promote at least 50% female participation at the Olympic Games. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Company Profiles

The boxing equipment market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Adidas AG, Bhalla International, Carry Sports Total, Century LLC, Combat Brands LLC, FAIRTEX EQUIPMENT CO. LTD., Frasers Group plc, Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., Hind Sports, Khalsa Gymnastic Works, King Pro Boxing, Kozuji, Maizo Worldwide, PRO BOXING EQUIPMENT, Revgear Sports Co., Ring To Cage Fight Gear, Sanabul, Shijiazhuang Goods Co. Ltd., Twins Special Co. Ltd, and Venum.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Boxing Equipment Market - Market Segmentation

The Boxing Equipment Market is analyzed in terms of products by gloves, protective gear, and training equipment, distribution channels by offline and online, and geography by North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The market share growth by the gloves segment will be significant during the forecast period. One of the most important pieces of equipment in boxing is the gloves as these comprise the basic requirement for both training purposes and professional matches. Boxing gloves mainly protect the hands of the participant and minimize the effect of punches and strikes on the opponent. Modern boxing gloves are specifically designed to protect the player's hands during the competition. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related reports

The golf rangefinder market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.11% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 256.88 million. This golf rangefinder industry report extensively covers market segmentation by product (laser and GPS), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the golf rangefinder market growth is the growth in golf infrastructure worldwide.

The freestanding playground equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.03% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,189.63 million. This freestanding playground equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (parks and amusement parks, communities, schools, and others), product (slides, swings, climbers, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing urbanization rate is driving growth in a freestanding playground equipment market.

Boxing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 260.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, Bhalla International, Carry Sports total, Century LLC, Combat Brands LLC, FAIRTEX EQUIPMENT CO. LTD., Frasers Group plc, Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., Hind Sports, Khalsa Gymnastic Works, King Pro Boxing, Kozuji, Maizo Worldwide, PRO BOXING EQUIPMENT, Revgear Sports Co., Ring To Cage Fight Gear, Sanabul, Shijiazhuang Goods Co. Ltd., Twins Special Co. Ltd, and Venum Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

