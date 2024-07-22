BOXING HALL OF FAMER ANDRE WARD JOINS ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT AS CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER

ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT is a division of ALL THE SMOKE PRODUCTIONS, a full-service production and creative agency founded in 2024 by NBA Champion Matt Barnes, and Brian Dailey, the former Showtime Sports programming executive responsible for bringing ALL THE SMOKE and several multimedia programs and documentaries to the network in recent years.

Ward's initial content offering is an exclusive sit-down interview with Terence "Bud" Crawford, arguably boxing's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter of today. Ward and ATS FIGHT went on-location in Colorado Springs last week to capture Crawford in training camp as he prepares to face WBA Super Welterweight World Champion Israil Madrimov on August 3, in Los Angeles. Interviews with Crawford and his head trainer Brian "BoMac" McIntyre, the 2023 Trainer of the Year, will debut this week on ATS FIGHT YouTube Channel and on the DraftKings Network.

"I am proud to join the ALL THE SMOKE PRODUCTIONS family," said Ward, "and I am committed to building on the foundation laid by Matt, Brian and the team. In this new media space, current, former, active and retired athletes from all walks of life can express themselves, share their stories and open up to fellow athletes and those that can truly relate. ALL THE SMOKE PRODUCTIONS is a place where the athlete can, and always will, keep it 100 percent real. It is also a place that shows the respect and appreciation for the athlete, perhaps, unlike anywhere else."

"Andre Ward exemplifies discipline, determination and sportsmanship," said Dailey. "Both Andre and the ATS FIGHT team embody the ethos of what ALL THE SMOKE was built on: Championship DNA, premium, bold, boundary-pushing and unapologetic. Content from those who have done it.

"We are building something truly unique and needed in the combat sports space. Andre left an indelible mark in the ring—from Olympic gold to world champion and respected analyst. With ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT, he opens a new chapter that will shape the sports' landscape like never before and ensure his influence will be felt for years to come."

A 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist, Ward was a Unified World Champion in both the super middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. He retired from the professional ranks with an undefeated record of 32-0 and at the top of the pound-for-pound list. His career-defining fights included victories over some of the best of his era including Sergey Kovalev, Chad Dawson, Carl Froch, and Mikkel Kessler.

Following his retirement in 2017, Ward continued his work as a boxing analyst and commentator, becoming one of the most valuable voices at ringside. His insights and expertise have made him a respected figure in boxing media, providing commentary for major networks and blockbuster events. Outside the ring, Ward is known for his dedication to his family and community. He has been an advocate for youth empowerment and has used his platform to inspire the next generation of athletes.

Ward's legacy extends beyond his accomplishments in boxing and now includes ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT.

ABOUT ATS FIGHT

ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT was founded in June by some of the most trusted sources for honest, engaging and relevant coverage of combat sports for the last two decades. ATS FIGHT surrounds combat sports events with premium storytelling, interviews and analysis from all corners of the fight game. With a reach of over 8 million followers across platforms, ATS FIGHT boasts a coveted global audience that rivals all other entities in the industry, and is the only company dedicated to the holistic fight game.

Current series from ATS FIGHT includes the popular and award-winning weekly series MORNING KOMBAT WITH LUKE THOMAS AND BRIAN CAMPBELL, the series FIGHT TOWNS with Stephen Jackson, and live remote coverage from major events. All ATS FIGHT programming and content is distributed on ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT YouTube channel, on DraftKings Network and on all major podcast platforms. Segments, clips, and additional content are optimized and distributed across all ATS FIGHT social media platforms.

