Boxing Icon, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Will Launch His First Drop Of Legacy Collection NFTs Ahead Of His Fight With Logan Paul

MIAMI and LONDON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary boxing icon, Floyd Mayweather Jr., in conjunction with IronBend, a provider of turnkey digital NFT solutions for prominent personalities, has teamed up with Reality Gaming Group, a publisher of mobile games and blockchain-based digital entertainment, and Zytara Labs, the NFT production company and studio, to release exclusive NFT collector's items ahead of his highly anticipated exhibition bout with YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul.

The NFT drop will feature a limited-edition digital collection celebrating the legacy of Floyd Mayweather's life and career, including animations, artwork and rare memorabilia from Mayweather's personal keepsakes.

Each piece in this unique collection will be secured and protected using blockchain technology, enabling the verification of ownership and authenticity of each collector's item.

The pieces are being designed by Reality Gaming Group in partnership with Iron Bend and Zytara Labs, and will be launched on May 26, 2021, ahead of Mayweather vs. Paul fight scheduled for June 6th. Reality Gaming has done NFT collections for the hit TV Show Dr. Who and is in partnership with the British Broadcasting Company in a variety of NFT initiatives.

As anticipation of the event builds, this NFT drop will offer rare, must-have digital collectibles for both NFT collectors as well as die-hard Floyd Mayweather fans from around the world.

Speaking about his NFT launch, Floyd Mayweather said: "I started from nothing and beat all the odds to achieve what I did in my career and I think that's the American dream. I don't look at myself as a celebrity – I look at myself as an l icon, one who made it. My name will always live on for the things that I did and the mark that I left in sports. These digital collectibles give everyone a chance to be part of the Mayweather Legacy."

Dan Sobol, co-founder and CEO of IronBend, said, "We're incredibly grateful to be selected by Floyd Mayweather as his exclusive partner in this journey of celebrating his life's legacy in the digital universe." "We are excited to be collaborating with a great team to present Floyd's timeless digital collectibles to generations of his fans to memorialize the legend of this iconic athlete."

Morten Rongaard, CEO of Reality Gaming, said, "We're absolutely thrilled to be working with Floyd Mayweather to create a unique NFT collection that will be loved by his fans around the world. The officially licensed content will be of the highest quality and fans can start collecting the limited-edition items secure in the knowledge that they will own a unique piece of Floyd Mayweather's legacy."

Al Burgio, Founder and CEO of Zytara , added, "We're immensely proud to support Floyd's legacy of being a role model for carving one's own path and making a mark on the world. We're very excited to offer our platform to support introducing Floyd's amazing collection to his global fanbase. The upcoming Floyd Mayweather NFT legacy collection drop furthers our mission of supporting influential figures to connect more deeply to fans through leveraging the power of NFTs."

For more information about the upcoming Mayweather NFT drop, please visit https://floydnft.com

About Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Floyd "Money" Mayweather, is considered one of the greatest fighters of all time. Without question he is the best and most talented fighter of his generation. Throughout his illustrious career Mayweather displayed an unprecedented mix of speed, power and natural instinct every time he stepped into the ring - a combination that translated into a record 50 wins without a loss, 27 knockouts, and 12 world championships in five weight classes.

His brilliant boxing resume includes 24 wins over world champions, including Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya and Canelo Alvarez. During his career, he was named the world's highest paid athlete multiple times by Forbes, Fortune and Sports Illustrated. Mayweather has accumulated numerous "Fighter of the Year" awards, including five ESPY Awards and two Boxing Writers Association of America awards. His 2015 showdown with Pacquiao shattered the all-time pay-per-view television record with 4.6 million buys, a record that still stands.

In 2020, Mayweather was named an inductee into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. In addition to his in-ring success, his TMT "The Money Team" brand is internationally renowned, while he continues to give back to the sport through his promotional company, Mayweather Promotions.

Born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mayweather's charitable streak is deeply personal, as he is the Director of The Floyd Mayweather Jr. Foundation. He has made donations to the Susan G. Komen Las Vegas Chapter, Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas and Three Square Food Bank, to name a few, all reflecting his generosity and efforts to give back to those less fortunate and in need. Additionally, he donated significant funds to Las Vegas charter school Rainbow Dreams Academy, which focuses on the "at risk" and underserved population.

About IronBend

IronBend's mission is to enable turnkey solutions for iconic athletes, celebrities, and creators to tell their stories in a captivating, empowering and vibrant ways. IronBend collaborates with international icons to share their journeys through NFTs, and to originate world-class content that integrates once in a lifetime opportunity to connect with these legends in an intimate and lasting way. Through the power of this content, IronBend fosters a passionate, engaged and truly authentic community around these megastars. Every piece that IronBend creates is a unique, digital work issued by the celebrities via blockchain technology allowing their communities to engage with them in a way like no other before. http://www.ironbend.com

Advising the deal in conjunction with Iron Bend is IMCX LLC.

About Reality Gaming Group

Reality Gaming Group is a developer and publisher that creates new games experiences and collectibles utilizing blockchain technology. The publishing division, Reality Studios, has partnered with the BBC to develop a new Doctor Who trading card game and created the award-winning mobile game Reality Clash. Additional ground-breaking blockchain collectible games include Emojibles and Smighties Universe launching in 2021. It is also the creator of DAT, a Digital Asset Trading Platform, which can be deployed across a huge range of content types. The Reality Gaming Group development team has more than 20 years' experience across Mobile, PC, Console, AR and VR games platforms. For more information, visit: http://www.realitygaminggroup.com

About Zytara Labs

Zytara Labs is a full-service production company and studio that supports musical artists, actors, gamers, esports teams and other brands with the creation, sales, and marketing of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The company also develops innovative products and platforms that leverage blockchain protocols, such as DigitalBits and Ethereum. Zytara Labs is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zytara Inc., the fintech company building the digital financial institution of tomorrow, today. For more information, visit https://www.zytara.com/nfts

