Boxing Legend Manny Pacquiao Files Malicious Prosecution Lawsuit After Prevailing Over Fabricated and False Claims

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has filed a malicious prosecution lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court (Case No. 26STCV05915) following his complete victory in a prior civil action that he alleges was knowingly fabricated and maliciously prosecuted for more than eight years.

The complaint alleges that the prior lawsuit was premised on a purported oral "finder's fee" contract that never existed and was directly contradicted by the plaintiff's own written admission that he sought "no finder's fee, no compensation." According to the filing, that admission was withheld for years and surfaced only after court-ordered forensic recovery of electronic evidence – long after Mr. Pacquiao had been forced to spend millions of dollars defending his reputation.

The prior action also included false allegations that Mr. Pacquiao orchestrated a so-called "terror campaign," including accusations that he directed associates to stalk and threaten the plaintiff, and send him graphic images as death threats. The court ultimately entered judgment in Mr. Pacquiao's favor on every claim and found no evidence that he directed or authorized any such conduct.

Judgment in the prior case was entered on March 19, 2025.

The newly filed complaint alleges that the prior action was filed and maintained without probable cause and with malice and seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

"Mr. Pacquiao was required to defend himself for more than eight years against allegations that, as the court ultimately found, were unsupported by evidence.

This filing seeks accountability through the legal system for the decision to initiate and continue prosecuting allegations that, as alleged, lacked probable cause.

The integrity of the judicial process depends on truthfulness and evidentiary support. When that foundation is absent, the law provides a remedy."

