Boxing legend Mike Tyson to help celebrate LIV Cannabis: Westland grand opening

Tyson to visit Common Citizen retail partner Nov. 12, hold fan meet and greet, promote exclusive Tyson 2.0 savings

WESTLAND, Mich., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxing legend Mike Tyson will help celebrate the grand opening of Common Citizen retail partner LIV Cannabis: Westland , 37655 Ford Road, on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 1:30 p.m. LIV Cannabis Co. , which is committed to connecting people through safe, high-quality cannabis products, is the city's first recreational cannabis dispensary.

Poster

Starting Friday, Nov. 10, the first 120 customers to purchase a $60 Tyson 2.0 Knockout Bundle at LIV Cannabis: Westland will receive a VIP wristband for a meet and greet with Tyson on Nov. 12. The Tyson Bundle includes two 3.5-gram flower packets, two 1-gram distillate cartridges and two 200-mg Mike Bites packages and is also available through Nov. 12 at all other LIV Cannabis stores , Pure Lapeer and Xplore Cannabis Co. in Lapeer. Tyson 2.0 is Tyson's California-based premium cannabis line under parent company Carma HoldCo .

"We are thrilled to have the champ back in Michigan to celebrate the grand opening of LIV Cannabis: Westland — the city's first recreational cannabis dispensary," said Common Citizen CEO Michael Elias. "We are also excited to offer some exclusive savings on Tyson's safe, high-quality and affordable cannabis products that provide a unique cannabis experience for our guests."

"This opening is exciting momentum building off of Tyson 2.0's initial partnership with the Common Citizen team back in 2022, who have been fantastic partners in helping us bring our premium products to Michigan fans and users. We're excited to continue this growth and for many more openings to come," said Adam Wilks, Co-founder and CEO of CarmaHold Co.

Tyson 2.0 has an existing cultivation partnership with Common Citizen, which grows Tyson's cannabis at a state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse in Marshall, Michigan. Tyson 2.0 products are sold across Michigan and in all Common Citizen retail partner locations, including all LIV Cannabis stores, Cannavista Wellness in Buchanan, Pure Lapeer and Xplore Cannabis Co. in Lapeer.

Tyson, a former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion, entrepreneur and actor, is a vocal cannabis advocate and shares Common Citizen's passion for promoting the many wellness benefits of cannabis for people of all walks of life.

"Our continued partnership with Common Citizen is part of our shared commitment to connecting people through cannabis," said Tyson, Chief Brand Officer for Tyson 2.0. "I am living proof that cannabis can change lives for the better, and I am grateful to be extending safe, high-quality and affordable cannabis products to guests here in Westland and all Common Citizen retail partner locations."

About Common Citizen

Common Citizen is a privately owned and operated company, focusing on cannabis production, cultivation, processing, retail and wholesale distribution for both the medical and adult market in Michigan and across the United States. Launched in Detroit in 2018, the Common Citizen brand takes a deliberate, people-first approach to its business strategy — from production to retail. Learn more at commoncitizen.com .

About Tyson 2.0

Tyson 2.0, a Carma HoldCo brand, is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson. The company's mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding selection of products, Tyson 2.0 is an extraordinary balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates and consumables available at retailers nationwide. Learn more at Tyson20.com .

Media Inquiries:

Brian J. Roberts

Chief Communications Officer, CarmaHold Co.

Tel: +1.908.616.7822 | Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Carma HoldCo