Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards

De La Hoya has been involved with Green Dot's commitment to excellence in public school education since 2003 when the Oscar De La Hoya Animo Charter High School opened in Boyle Heights. The school bearing the boxing legend's name was among the first five charter schools Green Dot opened with the goal to provide enhanced learning opportunities for young people in disadvantaged communities.

The Oscar De La Hoya Animo Charter High School was the first public high school to be built in Boyle Heights in 80 years. Today, the Oscar De La Hoya Animo Charter High School is one of the top performing high schools in the country, thanks to the dedication of Green Dot's excellent teachers, administrators and staff.

"I've witnessed firsthand the difference Green Dot educators make through their devoted commitment to our students at the Oscar De La Hoya Animo Charter High School, not far from the neighborhood where I grew up," De La Hoya remarked at Saturday's event. "The level of dedication that Green Dot teachers, administrators and staff bring to their schools every day is truly inspiring. I'm in awe of the work they do and so thankful they are guiding the leaders of tomorrow and showing them what it looks like to work hard and succeed."

Green Dot Public Schools' Golden Dot Awards recognizes educators and staff who are transforming the landscape of public education. Golden Dot Awards (aka "The Dotties") are given to staff who exemplify Green Dot's Core Values. As a result of the dedicated work of the entire team and their commitment to excellence in education, Green Dot graduated more than 1,600 students last year, the most of any charter management organization in the country, for the fourth year in a row.

About Green Dot Public Schools

Green Dot Public Schools is a non-profit network of 30 Title I public charter schools, free and open to all, with a mission to help transform public education so that all students graduate prepared for college, leadership, and life. Purposefully locating its schools in historically underserved communities lacking in high-quality educational opportunities, Green Dot seeks to close discrepancies in access and opportunity between students from low-income backgrounds and their more affluent peers. Learn more at greendot.org and follow us @greendotschools.

