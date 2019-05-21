Boxing Meets Bitcoin: The New GRIT Boxing Chain Adds Tech Billionaire Tim Draper As An Investor

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GRIT BXNG, a luxury group fitness boxing chain announced today that legendary venture capitalist and billionaire Tim Draper has invested in GRIT BXNG. GRIT's flagship location on 16th st in New York City will accept Bitcoin when it opens its doors this Summer.

"I'm very happy that GRIT BXNG will be the first studio chain to accept Bitcoin," said Draper. "Within 3 years most other fitness chains like Soulcycle and Barry's Bootcamp will be accepting Bitcoin. GRIT BXNG will be the first of many."

Dylan Zanker, a Draper University graduate, is the co-founder of GRIT BXNG with his sister, Ediva Zanker and his father, Learning Annex founder and serial entrepreneur Bill Zanker. Dylan says, "I learned so much about business and blockchain at Draper University which gives me the tools to grow this chain into the best workout studio in America. We are proud to be the first fitness studio to accept Bitcoin."

The GRIT BXNG 50-minute signature method will deliver high intensity, group fitness classes, with all the fundamentals of boxing at its core. Giant video screens, a million dollar light and sound system, all come together to make a workout feel like a fun night out. Guests can also hang out with a full liquor bar in the studio lounge - a first in NYC where after a workout you can drink a cocktail or mocktail.

Draper, a top global venture capitalist, who is #7 on the Forbes Midas List, and #1 of the Most Networked Venture Capitalists, has founded Draper Associates, DFJ and the Draper Venture Network, a global network of venture capital funds. The firms' early investments include Tesla, Coinbase, Robinhood, TwitchTV, Skype, Baidu, Hotmail, SolarCity, Box, ledger, SpaceX, and many, many others.

Draper is an unapologetic crypto evangelist who stands by his bullish $250,000 bitcoin price target in 2022. In 2014, he won the U.S. Marshals Service auction for nearly 30,000 bitcoins at $632 per coin, an investment, he said, is currently worth over 10 times as much.

In an unprecedented move, GRIT BXNG is also currently auditioning best-in-class trainers from around the world, offering fitness superstars a paycheck of $1,000 an hour. Guests will also be able to provide a star rating for their class instructor - and pay them tips through the GRIT BXNG app just like Uber.

GRIT BXNG, an innovative new fitness concept, provides high intensity group classes with the boxing discipline at its core. The studio's mission is to inspire and motivate people to transform their lives and bodies, through its best-in-class trainers teaching GRIT's unique fitness method at its dynamic new state-of-the-art luxury facility. GRIT BXNG's 5,500 sq foot flagship studio will debut in June 2019, located at 9 East 16th Street off Fifth Avenue in New York.

