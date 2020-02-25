boxLIFE Winning Top Brands with Repurposed Shipping Container Marketing Activations

Past partners include AT&T, H-E-B, The Omni Hotel, Pandora Radio, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Absolut Vodka, Barefoot Wine, Corona, Cabo Wabo Tequila, Seagram's Gin, Avion Tequila, Martell Cognac, Chick-fil-A, Progressive Insurance, Wingstop, Ashley Furniture, John Deere, professional sports, universities, and more.

"Our boxes offer turn-key branded experiences with the ability to stand out while drawing guests in," says Jane't Howey, boxLIFE co-founder. "Because of their mobile nature, our boxes can travel anywhere."

"There's no limit to what these spaces can be," adds co-founder Sheryl Estes. "With generators, running water, wifi and smart-glass, there's almost no design concept we can't accommodate. "

From their office site in the Texas Hill Country, boxLIFE converts one-trip shipping containers into modern buildings in a range of sizes, functionalities and floor plans including bars, kitchens, mobile offices, lounges, tiny homes, and retail space.

boxLIFE is a recycled shipping container building company offering self-contained branded experiential spaces made from one-trip shipping containers. Founded in 2014 by entrepreneurial-minded women Jane't Howey and Sheryl Estes, boxLIFE has become a formidable brand in upcycled shipping container buildings. boxLIFE is a turn-key experiential marketing solution from design and construction to transportation and delivery. The team has worked with top brands across the country, transforming boxes into experiential marketing centers for sporting events, music festivals, private events and everything in between. Visit https://www.boxlifeusa.com .

