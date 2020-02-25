boxLIFE Winning Top Brands with Repurposed Shipping Container Marketing Activations
Leading brands are thinking inside the box at America's biggest events
Feb 25, 2020, 15:01 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- America's leading repurposed shipping container company boxLIFE USA is partnering with top brands including the world's largest pasta producer, Barilla, at the recent The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival and Pernod Ricard's Jameson Irish Whiskey at the nation's largest football championship, to convert shipping containers into fully branded pop-up experiential marketing activations. boxLIFE's custom spaces answer an increasingly difficult marketing challenge - How do brands own space and create unique experiences for their fans at high traffic events?
Tiny spaces and shipping container buildings have been growing in popularity, but Texas woman-owned company boxLIFE has mastered a new application - shipping containers as self-contained pop-up spaces customized and branded to a particular marketing experience. Brands like Barilla, Jameson, and more are utilizing boxLIFE to create specially designed spaces at high traffic events.
Past partners include AT&T, H-E-B, The Omni Hotel, Pandora Radio, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Absolut Vodka, Barefoot Wine, Corona, Cabo Wabo Tequila, Seagram's Gin, Avion Tequila, Martell Cognac, Chick-fil-A, Progressive Insurance, Wingstop, Ashley Furniture, John Deere, professional sports, universities, and more.
"Our boxes offer turn-key branded experiences with the ability to stand out while drawing guests in," says Jane't Howey, boxLIFE co-founder. "Because of their mobile nature, our boxes can travel anywhere."
"There's no limit to what these spaces can be," adds co-founder Sheryl Estes. "With generators, running water, wifi and smart-glass, there's almost no design concept we can't accommodate. "
From their office site in the Texas Hill Country, boxLIFE converts one-trip shipping containers into modern buildings in a range of sizes, functionalities and floor plans including bars, kitchens, mobile offices, lounges, tiny homes, and retail space.
Follow boxLIFE:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/boxLIFEusa/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/boxLIFEusa/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/boxLIFEUSA
About boxLIFE
boxLIFE is a recycled shipping container building company offering self-contained branded experiential spaces made from one-trip shipping containers. Founded in 2014 by entrepreneurial-minded women Jane't Howey and Sheryl Estes, boxLIFE has become a formidable brand in upcycled shipping container buildings. boxLIFE is a turn-key experiential marketing solution from design and construction to transportation and delivery. The team has worked with top brands across the country, transforming boxes into experiential marketing centers for sporting events, music festivals, private events and everything in between. Visit https://www.boxlifeusa.com.
SOURCE boxLIFE USA
Share this article