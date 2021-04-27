BoxLock Launches Next Generation Smart Padlock And Supply Chain Access Control Platform

First, the company is rolling out a new BoxLock 2M smart device in a Wi-Fi and AT&T cellular version that uses LTE-M and NB-IoT worldwide networks. Designed specifically for enterprise applications, BoxLock 2M will support over 2,500 deliveries on a single charge; be rechargeable via a USB-C port; and work anywhere the networks are available. The device will also include security enhancements with BoxLock's new "Press to Open" technology and location tracking via GNSS or GPS.

Second, the new industrial-grade IoT devices connect wirelessly to a redesigned BoxLock Control, the company's premiere SaaS platform. BoxLock Control features a suite of access control, audit logging and inventory management tools to securely monitor and manage BoxLock devices.

The Control platform seamlessly integrates across a range of administrative, materials management and supply chain software solutions to enable permissioned business users to monitor lock status, perform advanced barcode and parcel management functions, and execute real-time triggers on lock activities from within their native systems.

"In an increasingly contactless world, our new access control and inventory management solutions are helping supply chain leaders quickly and easily implement practical solutions that deliver transformative efficiencies in the first, middle and final mile," said Brad Ruffkess, CEO and Founder of BoxLock. "Our solutions are created from the ground up to fit seamlessly into modern supply chains and increase reliability, accountability and efficiency wherever and whenever assets are transferred."

Supply chain access controls dictate how businesses run and are either their biggest weakness or their most powerful ally. With BoxLock technology, any size of business can implement access controls while unlocking flexibility, accountability and productivity.

The cellular version of BoxLock 2M smart padlock devices can be deployed anywhere to secure and gain visibility of unattended and contactless transactions at scale.

BoxLock partners with in-house supply chain and logistics leaders in healthcare, aviation, operations and B2B e-Commerce sectors to provide customers with a unique suite of solutions that combine market leading IoT capabilities with practical tools for inventory management and access controls.

Leading companies that use BoxLock technology are increasing productivity and maintaining chain of custody while providing their customers with higher levels of service, security and scheduling flexibility for unattended pickups and deliveries.

In addition to offering the new supply chain access control platform to corporations with B2B supply chains, BoxLock technology continues to secure small parcel e-Commerce deliveries to homes and small businesses across the U.S. Its contactless delivery technology solution has protected tens of thousands of deliveries from UPS, USPS, FedEx and Amazon.

ABOUT BOXLOCK

Launched in 2017, BoxLock's innovative supply chain access control platform is helping companies quicky and cost effectively realize transformative efficiencies in the first, middle and final mile of their supply chain. The company's cloud-based inventory, access and security solutions integrate into existing business systems to help companies make their supply chains more efficient, accountable and reliable wherever assets are stored or transferred. BoxLock's pioneering IoT solutions are used by customers in healthcare, aviation, operations, ecommerce and distribution to reduce errors, save labor costs and secure assets. Based in Atlanta, CEO Brad Ruffkess founded BoxLock after his family had packages stolen from their front porch. Learn more at https://www.getboxlock.com/supply-chain-access-control.

