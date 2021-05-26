BOXT The Premium Direct-To-Consumer Winery Launches Limited Edition Rosé For National Rosé Day

BOXT is a monthly membership-based subscription service with fair and simple pricing. One eco-friendly box ($74) features 3 liters of wine - 4 bottles in every BOXT - the equivalent of $18.50 a bottle. Shipping is included with membership, and BOXT members receive a personal wine concierge, the ability to earn rewards points on every purchase, refer a friend & purchase discounts, exclusive access to live & virtual events, and the flexibility to change their profile or pause or cancel their subscription at any time.

"I'm thrilled to add a rosé to our range of fine wines," said Sarah Puil, Founder & CEO of BOXT. "Rosé is a wine lover's summer essential, and with our beautiful, eco-friendly box, we've made it easy to enjoy a glass of rosé all summer long."

On tap and always ready, BOXT is the house wine for your home, bringing simplicity to your glass of wine choices and the "to-open-or-not-to-open" debate. Wines remain fresh and taste great for over 30 days after the first pour. The new rosé joins BOXT's collection of three whites and three reds, delivering a fine wine they will love every single time, without leaving the comfort of home. BOXT gives you permission to like what you like and pour as much or as little as you want, when you want.

The rosé joins six distinctive wine profiles expertly blended at the BOXT winery in Napa, CA to exceed taste expectations and minimize waste. A tree is planted for every BOXT produced. One BOXT has less environmental impact than a single glass bottle and weights 50% less, creating a much smaller carbon footprint.

For more information on BOXT and their wines and subscription service, please visit www.drinkboxt.com and follow BOXT on Instagram @drinkboxt.

About BOXT

BOXT is a female-founded, venture-backed, direct-to-consumer winery and industry disrupter, crafting premium wines on a mission to revolutionize the way wine lovers drink wine at home. Inspired by the simplicity and deliciousness of house wines from around the world, the BOXT collection of wines are crafted in Napa, CA and delivered directly to members in sleek, sustainable packaging, for a fine wine experience without ever leaving the comfort of home. BOXT's monthly membership-based subscription service includes shipping, a personal wine concierge, and the flexibility to pause or cancel at any time. To learn more, please visit www.drinkboxt.com.

