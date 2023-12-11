Boxwheel Trailer Leasing Acquires Assets of Detroit-Based Twin Bridges Enterprises

News provided by

Boxwheel Trailer Leasing

11 Dec, 2023, 15:13 ET

Acquisition marks the company's fourth strategic expansion in semi trailer leasing since 2021

DENVER, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxwheel Trailer Leasing (www.boxwheel.com), a leading provider of semi trailer rentals, leases and sales with physical rental locations in Denver, El Paso, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Reno, NV, and Salt Lake City, UT, is pleased to announce the asset acquisition of Twin Bridges Enterprises located in Detroit, MI.

This acquisition enables customers in the Detroit semi trailer rental and leasing markets to benefit from Boxwheel's deep trailer rental expertise, expanded geographic coverage and wide network of industry connections.

Continue Reading

"Twin Bridges Enterprises has a long history in the Detroit area and is widely respected in the trailer rental industry," said Boxwheel Co-Founder Mike Sindelar. "Boxwheel will continue to provide the exceptional service and quality semi trailer solutions that Twin Bridges customers are accustomed to.
All of us at Boxwheel look forward to building and maintaining strong relationships with our new Detroit-area customers as we transition the business to operate under the Boxwheel Trailer Leasing name."

This is Boxwheel's fourth strategic expansion since 2021. It follows the company's acquisitions of All-Ways Leasing's assets in Denver, Prime Trailer Leasing's Salt Lake City and Reno branches and Fleet Trailer Leasing in El Paso. 

Boxwheel—with support from Houston-based private equity firm Crosstimbers Capital Group and lenders Hancock Whitney and Third Coast Bank—plans to continue driving growth in target markets both organically and through acquisitions.

About Boxwheel Trailer Leasing
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Denver, CO, Boxwheel provides dry vans, flatbeds and refrigerated units for rental, lease or sale to customers seeking long-haul, cartage and storage solutions.

About Crosstimbers Capital Group
Based in Houston, TX, Crosstimbers Capital Group provides formation capital to scalable platform companies that acquire, develop, and operate hard assets. For more information, visit www.crosstimbers.com.

SOURCE Boxwheel Trailer Leasing

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.