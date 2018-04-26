Boxwheel Trailer Leasing Announces Formation and Secures Equity Commitment

Based in Denver, Colorado, Boxwheel was founded by former Fleet Trailer executives, Mike Sindelar and Mike Di Paolo, industry veterans with a successful track record of procuring, operating, and commercializing large trailer fleets.

"We started Boxwheel because we wanted to offer our customers a premium experience," explains Mike Sindelar, Co-Founder.

Co-founder Mike Di Paolo adds, "We founded Boxwheel on the premise of making trailer leasing simple and affordable. We are bringing trailer leasing back to the basics."

David Hollon, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Crosstimbers Capital Group, remarked, "We are excited to partner with a set of Denver industry veterans to build a leading trailer leasing platform. We look forward to providing both financial and operational support to the Boxwheel team as they provide trailer equipment solutions to new and long-standing customer relationships."

"Boxwheel is Crosstimbers' second platform investment," said Trevor Brock, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Crosstimbers Capital Group. "It fits squarely within our strategy of providing growth equity to entrepreneur-owned companies and working alongside them to create value and scale."

About Boxwheel Trailer Leasing

Founded in 2018, Boxwheel is a Denver, Colorado based company providing a fleet of dry vans, flat beds, and refrigerated units to lease to its customers seeking long haul, cartage, and storage solutions. For more information, visit www.boxwheel.com.

About Crosstimbers Capital Group

Crosstimbers Capital Group is a Houston, Texas based private equity firm specializing in making direct investments in compelling private equity and project finance opportunities. For more information, visit www.crosstimbers.com.

Contacts:

Mike Di Paolo and Mike Sindelar

Boxwheel Trailer Leasing, LLC

4201 E. 52nd Ave.

Commerce City, CO 80022

(720) 527-2992

www.boxwheel.com

info@boxwheel.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boxwheel-trailer-leasing-announces-formation-and-secures-equity-commitment-300636667.html

SOURCE Boxwheel Trailer Leasing, LLC

Related Links

http://www.boxwheel.com

