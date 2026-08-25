Boxwood Partners Advises AmCoat Industrial on Senior Secured Financing from ServisFirst Bank

Financing Supports Merger with Rhino Shield of Florida, Optimized Dealer Operations, and Strategic Dealer Acquisitions

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxwood Partners, a boutique investment bank specializing in founder-led and private equity-backed businesses, today announced that it has served as the exclusive financial advisor to AmCoat Industrial ("AmCoat" or "the Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance ceramic and elastomeric coatings for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, in connection with senior secured financing from ServisFirst Bank.

Boxwood Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to AmCoat Industrial in connection with senior secured financing from ServisFirst Bank.

Headquartered in Destin, Florida, AmCoat Industrial is best known for its flagship Rhino Shield ceramic coating and Floor Shield concrete floor coating systems. The Company distributes its products through a nationwide network of independent dealers, protecting and enhancing thousands of homes, buildings, and commercial and industrial facilities across U.S. markets. AmCoat has earned a reputation as a category leader in the specialty coatings space, combining proprietary formulations with a growing, dealer-driven distribution model.

"This financing is an important step forward for AmCoat. It gives us additional capacity to invest in product innovation, strengthen the support we provide to our dealers and customers, and continue building the business for the long term," said Jason Crawford, Managing Partner at One in a Row Ventures and President of AmCoat Industrial. "We are grateful to Boxwood Partners for helping us identify the right capital partner and to ServisFirst Bank for its support of our growth plan."

The senior secured financing from ServisFirst Bank will provide AmCoat Industrial with capital to support its merger with Rhino Shield of Florida, fund the optimization of dealer operations and support infrastructure, and finance additional dealer acquisitions. The financing positions AmCoat Industrial to scale its platform while maintaining the product quality and dealer relationships the brand is known for.

"AmCoat has built a differentiated coatings platform with trusted brands, a strong dealer network and meaningful opportunities to expand across residential, commercial and industrial markets," said Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner at Boxwood Partners. "ServisFirst Bank provided the right financing solution to support the Company's next phase of growth while preserving the flexibility to continue investing in its products, customers and dealer partners."

The Boxwood Partners deal team included Patrick Galleher (Managing Partner), Robbie Nickle (Managing Director), and Jason Neff (Analyst).

Boxwood acted as the exclusive financial advisor to AmCoat Industrial in connection with the transaction.

This transaction highlights Boxwood Partners' continued leadership advising privately held businesses in the specialty manufacturing and distribution industry on strategic recapitalizations. To learn more about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia and Charleston, South Carolina. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About AmCoat Industrial

AmCoat Industrial manufactures and distributes high-performance ceramic and elastomeric coatings for walls, floors, and specialty industrial applications, through its flagship Rhino Shield and Floor Shield product lines. Through a nationwide network of independent dealers, AmCoat Industrial distributes its products across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.amcoatind.com.

About ServisFirst Bank

ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: SFBS), is a full-service commercial bank founded in Birmingham, Alabama in 2005, focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, treasury management, private banking, and the professional consumer market. ServisFirst combines big-bank products, services, and technology with the personalized service and local decision-making of a community bank, and is recognized among the top-performing publicly traded banks in the country in its asset size range. The Bank operates locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. For more information, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com.

SOURCE Boxwood Partners LLC