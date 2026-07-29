Boxwood Partners Advises Ridgemont Equity Partners, Coogee Bay Partners on Acquisition of Caring Transitions

The Caring Transitions franchise network is dedicated to helping older adults and their families as they enter the transformational life chapter of downsizing and relocation. Utilizing its digital auction platform, CT Bids, estate sale services are integrated into the Company's overall offerings, helping complete the move management process.

As part of the acquisition, Ridgemont partnered with experienced digital marketplace operators and investors Joshua Ellstein and Michael Felman of Coogee Bay to serve as Co-Executive Chairmen, working alongside Caring Transitions' leadership team.

The Boxwood Partners deal team included Brian Alas (Managing Director), Dan Martinson (Director), and Donovan Murphy (Associate).

"Caring Transitions has built a differentiated business by helping older adults and their families navigate complex life transitions through a trusted, high-touch service model," said Alas. "Together, Ridgemont and Coogee Bay have the expertise to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities supported by the sector's compelling tailwinds."

"We are pleased to welcome Caring Transitions to our portfolio, a Company that sits at the intersection of senior care services, franchising, and digital marketplace solutions," said Charles Anderson, Partner at Ridgemont Equity Partners. "Boxwood was an exceptional partner throughout this process with strategic guidance and industry knowledge to help us evaluate the opportunity and successfully complete the transaction."

Livingstone Partners served as financial advisor to Caring Transitions. Kohnen & Patton and Keating Muething & Klekamp served as legal advisors to Caring Transitions. Alston & Bird and Greenberg Traurig served as legal advisors to Ridgemont and Coogee Bay. Debt financing for the transaction was provided by Apogem Capital, LLC.

Boxwood Partners continues to strengthen its role as a trusted advisor across the M&A landscape, supporting clients on both the buy- and sell-side while delivering tailored solutions that drive long-term value. To learn more, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia and Charleston, South Carolina. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions is the nation's leading provider of senior relocation, downsizing, estate sale and home cleanout services. Through a nationwide franchise network and digital estate sale marketplace (CT Bids), the Company helps older adults and their families navigate significant life transitions with compassion, professionalism and personalized support. Caring Transitions combines local expertise with innovative technology to deliver comprehensive solutions tailored to the unique needs of each client. For more information, visit www.caringtransitions.com.

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market private equity firm that has provided buyout and growth capital to industry-leading companies in the business and technology services, healthcare, and industrial growth sectors for over three decades. The principals of Ridgemont have demonstrated an industry-focused model designed to build distinctive middle market companies. www.ridgemontep.com

About Coogee Bay Partners

Coogee Bay Partners is an investment and operating partnership led by experienced executives Joshua Ellstein and Michael Felman. Drawing on decades of experience building, scaling and investing in service-oriented businesses, Coogee Bay partners with management teams to support strategic growth initiatives, operational excellence and long-term value creation.

SOURCE Boxwood Partners LLC