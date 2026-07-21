Boxwood Partners Advises Expert Traffic Control on its Sale to Right Traffic

Leading Pacific Northwest Traffic Management Provider Joins North America's Premier Traffic Management Platform

JUPITER, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique investment bank specializing in founder- and family-led businesses, today announced its role as the exclusive financial advisor to Expert Traffic Control ("ETC" or "the Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical traffic management and work zone safety services throughout the Pacific Northwest, on its sale to Right Traffic.

"This partnership strengthens a national platform while preserving the culture that drove ETC's success." Post this Boxwood Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Expert Traffic Control on its sale to Right Traffic, expanding North America's leading traffic management platform.

Headquartered in Oregon, Expert Traffic Control has spent the past four years building one of the Pacific Northwest's premier independent traffic management businesses. Serving utility, telecommunications, transportation, and infrastructure customers, the Company has earned a reputation for exceptional safety, operational excellence, and responsive customer service while supporting some of the region's most critical infrastructure projects.

"From day one, Boxwood understood our business and what mattered most to us," said Pete Nelson, President and Co-owner of Expert Traffic Control. "They ran a disciplined process that helped us identify the right long-term partner, and we're excited about what this means for our employees, customers, and the future of ETC."

The Boxwood Partners deal team included Robbie Nickle (Managing Director), Jaylan Hewitt (Analyst), and Jason Neff (Analyst).

"Right Traffic shares our values, our commitment to safety, and our customer-first culture," said Nick Whitehead, Co-owner of Expert Traffic Control. "We're proud of what we've built and confident this partnership positions the business for continued long-term success."

"Expert Traffic Control has built one of the strongest traffic management platforms in the Pacific Northwest through an unwavering commitment to safety, exceptional execution, and trusted customer relationships," said Robbie Nickle, Managing Director at Boxwood Partners. "Right Traffic immediately recognized those differentiators, making this a highly strategic combination that strengthens its national platform while preserving everything that has made ETC successful."

Right Traffic's acquisition expands its presence in the Pacific Northwest while advancing its strategy of partnering with best-in-class regional operators that share its commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer service. The combination creates additional opportunities to invest in employees, broaden service capabilities, and better support customers across North America.

"Expert Traffic Control has earned an outstanding reputation as one of the premier traffic management providers in the Pacific Northwest," said Trevor Romkey, Chief Executive Officer of Right Traffic. "The entire Expert Traffic Control team have built a remarkable organization that aligns perfectly with our culture and long-term vision, and we're excited to welcome them to Right Traffic."

Boxwood acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Expert Traffic Control in connection with the transaction while Matthew Lastinger, Ryan Divers, and Amanda Anderson of Hill Ward Henderson served as legal counsel.

Boxwood continues to strengthen its role as a trusted advisor to founder-led infrastructure and industrial services businesses, having advised numerous transactions across infrastructure services, technical field services, industrial distribution, and business services. To learn more about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia and Charleston, South Carolina. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Expert Traffic Control

Expert Traffic Control is a leading provider of mission-critical traffic management and roadway safety services throughout the Pacific Northwest. The Company supports utility, telecommunications, transportation, and infrastructure customers with comprehensive work zone safety and traffic control solutions.

About Right Traffic

Right Traffic is a leading provider of traffic management and roadway safety services across North America. Through its network of regional operating companies, Right Traffic delivers comprehensive traffic control solutions while advancing its mission of "Empowering people to drive meaningful change in traffic control by harnessing technology to protect the public, professionalize the industry, and create safe, fulfilling careers."

SOURCE Boxwood Partners LLC