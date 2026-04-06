Boxwood Partners Named to 2026 Axial Advisor 100 List

Recognition Highlights Firm's Strength in Lower Middle Market Sell-Side M&A and Continued Momentum Across Key Sectors

JUPITER, Fla., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique investment bank specializing in sell-side M&A for founder-led and franchise businesses, has been named to the 2026 Axial Advisor 100, an annual list recognizing the most highly regarded lower middle market M&A advisors in North America.

The Axial Advisor 100 highlights firms that demonstrate excellence in client outcomes, deal execution, and market leadership across the lower middle market. Boxwood earned this recognition through its consistent transaction activity, deep sector expertise, and strong reputation among business owners and private equity partners.

"Being named to the Axial Advisor 100 is a strong validation of our team's approach & the results we strive to deliver." Post this

"This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us during some of the most important moments in their business journey," said Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner and CEO of Boxwood Partners. "We're proud to be recognized alongside a group of highly respected advisors and remain focused on delivering thoughtful, strategic outcomes for every client we serve."

Boxwood continues to build on its momentum in 2026, advising on a growing number of transactions across franchise services, consumer services, and industrial sectors. The firm's ability to combine hands-on operational insight with deep buyer relationships has positioned it as a go-to advisor for founders and investors seeking premium outcomes in competitive markets.

"Being named to the Axial Advisor 100 is a strong validation of our team's approach and the results we strive to deliver," said Brian Alas, Managing Director at Boxwood Partners. "We take a highly tailored approach to every engagement, and this recognition reinforces the value of that strategy."

The full list of 2026 Axial Advisor 100 honorees is available through Axial and can be downloaded HERE.

Boxwood Partners continues to strengthen its role as a trusted advisor across the M&A landscape, supporting clients on both the buy- and sell-side while delivering tailored solutions that drive long-term value. To learn more, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia and Charleston, South Carolina. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other essential transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Axial Advisor 100

The Axial Advisor 100 is an annual recognition program honoring the top lower middle market M&A advisors in North America. The list is based on data-driven insights and feedback from private equity firms and business owners, highlighting advisors who demonstrate exceptional performance in deal execution, client service, and overall market impact. For more information, please visit www.axial.net.

SOURCE Boxwood Partners LLC